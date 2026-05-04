Old National Participates in U.S. Treasury Department Roundtable on Financial Literacy

EVANSVILLE, Ind., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bank (“Old National”) at the end of April participated in the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Literacy Month Roundtable with Community Bank leaders in Washington, D.C., hosted by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and top department officials.

Old National team member Ben Joergens, Financial Empowerment Program Director and host of the bank’s Real-Life Finance® podcast, was one of 14 bank leaders sharing perspectives on the importance of financial literacy and local banks’ efforts to provide financial education in their communities.

“We know that financial literacy is the foundation for the long-term success of our clients and the bank,” Joergens said. “From budgeting basics to homeownership readiness, our workshops, along with our podcasts and videos, empower people of all ages to take control of their financial future.”

Old National has been nationally recognized for its commitment to financial education that strengthens individuals, families, and communities. Its Real-Life Finance® platform, delivered throughout the bank’s primarily Midwest and Southeast footprint, offers financial education through school programs, workshops, nonprofit partnerships, workforce programs and digital-only platforms, often in collaboration with nationally recognized initiatives such as Junior Achievement, Bank On, and large universities. The curriculum recently expanded to include “Dinero Inteligente,” delivering translated content for Spanish-only or primarily Spanish-speaking clients and families.

The Financial Literacy Month Roundtable with Community Bank Leaders roundtable was part of the U.S. Treasury Department’s concurrent work on updating a National Strategy for Financial Inclusion to increase access to transaction accounts and reduce unbanked households. Bessent reiterated the critical role community bankers play in their communities to expand financial education and create additional opportunities.

“In my own life experiences, as an economic historian, and now as the 79th Treasury secretary, it is my firm belief financial literacy is what fuels the American Dream,” Bessent said. “Understanding how to make informed financial decisions unlocks opportunity for every American and their families.”

U.S. President Donald Trump also reinforced the importance of financial education in his Presidential Message on National Financial Literacy Month.

“I urge all Americans to invest in themselves by increasing their financial literacy,” President Trump said, “because the American promise is fully achieved when our citizens take the initiative to save, invest, and build a glorious American future.”

For more information on Old National’s Real-Life Finance® platform, the podcast or educational videos, go to oldnational.com/about-us/community/financial-education-courses/real-life-finance.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $73 billion of assets and $39 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2025, Points of Light named Old National one of “The Civic 50” — an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.