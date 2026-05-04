Corporate M&A heavyweights join Norton Rose Fulbright’s Dallas office

Dallas, TX, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright continues to strengthen its rapidly-growing corporate, M&A and securities practice with the addition of high-profile partners John Bonnet III and Mark Pendleton to its Dallas office. They are joined by senior counsel Larry McFarland and associate Hannah Choi. This team’s arrival further expands the firm’s capabilities in private equity, healthcare and energy transactions.

Norton Rose Fulbright’s corporate, M&A and securities team consists of 450 partners and 700 other deal lawyers providing legal advice on sophisticated transactions across the globe. The firm has strengthened its business transactions group in 2026 with the addition of eight US partners, including a five‑partner team focused on corporate, private equity, healthcare, finance and tax matters.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner as well as one of its two Global Managing Partners, said:

“Our business practice group prides itself on helping clients successfully get complex high-value deals across the finish line. With John’s substantial corporate M&A practice and Mark’s experience in the healthcare industry, our Dallas office is gaining a dynamic pair of business-minded legal practitioners with deep roots in the city.”

John brings decades of experience in M&A deals, debt and equity financings, investment funds, commercial lending transactions, corporate governance, contracts, general business transactions and other business law matters. He advises companies pursuing strategic alliances and access to capital through equity and debt offerings. His clients include startups, investment fund sponsors, strategic and passive investors, boards of directors and company management.

Scarlet McNellie, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Co-Head of Corporate, M&A and Securities, commented:

“We know that our clients are approaching M&A differently in light of global trade uncertainty and regulatory hurdles, and that requires increased adaptability and strategic planning. John and Mark have proven to be trusted advisors who structure sophisticated deals to achieve their clients’ business objectives.”

John, who earned his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright’s corporate practice offers top-tier service to clients while also supporting the growth of its lawyers. I am excited for my clients to receive the benefits of this firm’s global reach, deep industry knowledge and focus on excellence. ”

Mark’s practice concentrates on the sales and acquisitions of companies and their assets, mergers and financing transactions, private equity platform structures and funds, corporate governance, regulatory matters, joint ventures and other types of corporate and commercial transactions. Focused on the private equity, healthcare and energy industries, his clients include investors, independent sponsors, management service organizations, hospitals, physician practice groups, ambulatory surgery centers, ancillary healthcare providers and startups.

Mark, who earned his law degree from the Wake Forest University School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University, said:

“The reputation of the firm’s healthcare law practice, with its deep bench in both transactional and regulatory work, was a key driver in my decision to join Norton Rose Fulbright. I am eager to work with this impressive team of M&A-focused lawyers and those practicing in all aspects of healthcare law.”

John, Mark and their team join from Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, where John served as the firm’s managing partner for the Dallas office. Both are licensed to practice in Texas.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across locations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

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