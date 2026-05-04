From Forgotten to Flourishing: Lauren Papa Launches Art Deco Freak, a Cross-Coastal Renovation Studio Breathing New Life Into American Homes

PITTSBURGH and LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a market hungry for character and craft, artist-turned-renovator Lauren Papa today announced the launch of Art Deco Freak, a boutique property transformation studio that turns distressed residential assets into highly coveted, design-forward homes. With boots on the ground in Pittsburgh’s historic river wards and LA’s sun-drenched eclectic corridors, Papa is redefining what it means to renovate—not as a formula, but as a form of storytelling.

Art Deco Freak doesn’t just flip houses. It rescues them. Lauren Papa’s approach marries old-school craftsmanship with a modern creative edge, targeting neglected properties that most investors overlook and reimagining them as neighborhood anchors. Her mission is rooted in a simple, powerful belief: every neglected home has a second act.

“A house isn’t just drywall and beams—it’s memory, potential, and identity,” said Lauren Papa. “Art Deco Freak exists to restore that identity while elevating the entire block. We don’t do cookie-cutter. We do soul.”

Papa’s background isn’t traditional real estate—it’s performance, philanthropy, and pure creative drive. Before renovating homes, she built a name for herself with the Who’s Your Papa concert series, a genre-bending musical project that reinterpreted Grammy-winning compositions while raising significant funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. That same blend of heart and high standards now guides every renovation: from framing to finishes, every decision must serve both beauty and impact.

At the core of Art Deco Freak are fifteen guiding principles—what Papa calls “the backbone of the build.” These include preserving original architectural bones, prioritizing natural light, upcycling materials whenever possible, and designing for how people actually live. No two projects look alike because no two homes share the same history.

Her bicoastal lens sharpens the work. In Pittsburgh, that means honoring heavy masonry, wood millwork, and the quiet dignity of century-old row houses. In Los Angeles, it’s about bold lines, indoor-outdoor flow, and a fearless palette. The result? Homes that feel both rooted and fresh—rare in an era of gray-flip fatigue.

Sustainability isn’t a marketing tagline here. Lauren Papa personally oversees material salvage, from clawfoot tubs to vintage tile, and integrates energy-smart systems without erasing a home’s original character. The studio prioritizes spatial flow, purposeful color, and emotional resonance—because a renovated house only succeeds if it feels like home.

Through Art Deco Freak Lauren Papa isn’t just changing square footage. She’s restoring hope, one forgotten property at a time.

Media Contact

Company: Art Deco Freak

Contact: Lauren Papa

Email: apply@drlaurenpapascholarship.com

City: Los Angeles

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://artdecofreak.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3eff7ce2-67ec-4d00-be7e-2baafbc087cb