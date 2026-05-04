DUSAW Unveils Digital Transformation with Launch of Redesigned Website Showcasing Smart Lock Solutions

Lakewood Township, New Jersey, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



DUSAW, a provider of innovative smart lock and access control solutions for multifamily properties, offices, hotels, healthcare facilities, and other commercial environments, announced the launch of its newly redesigned website at dusaw.com. The updated website reflects the company's continued growth, expanded industry reach, and commitment to making modern security simpler, more reliable, and more accessible for properties of every size.

The redesigned website presents DUSAW's smart lock solutions through a cleaner, more intuitive experience that allows property owners, managers, developers, hotel operators, facility directors, and security decision-makers to explore the company's hardware, software, integrations, service model, and project history in one centralized destination. Built around clarity and practical decision-making, the new site communicates how DUSAW helps organizations replace outdated access systems with commercial-grade smart locks, modern cloud management, and dependable support.

A major focus of the new website is DUSAW's ability to serve multiple industries with flexible access control solutions. The site highlights solutions for multifamily communities, hospitality properties, corporate offices, healthcare facilities, and other environments where secure, convenient, and scalable access is essential. DUSAW's technology supports a range of needs, including fingerprint access, RFID and key fob options, passcodes, mobile access, remote management, staff permissions, guest access, detailed activity tracking, and integrations with existing property management systems.

The new website also reinforces DUSAW's commitment to trusted simplicity. Commercial access control can often feel complicated, expensive, and slow to implement. DUSAW's approach is designed to reduce that friction through retrofit-ready hardware, fast lead times, responsive guidance, white-glove service, and support that helps clients move from planning to installation with confidence. The company's smart lock solutions are designed for existing doors, glass entrances, gates, and other property access points, giving customers a practical way to modernize security without unnecessary disruption.

Ben Eidlisz, COO of DUSAW, said the redesigned website represents more than a visual update. It reflects the company's broader mission to make advanced access control easier for real-world properties to understand, adopt, and manage.

"DUSAW's redesigned website gives property owners, managers, developers, and operators a clearer view of what modern access control can accomplish," said Ben Eidlisz, COO of DUSAW. "The goal is to present security technology in a way that feels practical, approachable, and connected to actual property needs. DUSAW continues to focus on reliable hardware, smart software, responsive service, and solutions that help clients protect their spaces with confidence."

One of the most important additions to the redesigned website is the enhanced Projects section, which showcases completed DUSAW installations across hospitality, multifamily, and other property categories. By presenting project names, unit counts, locations, lock styles, and industries, the section gives decision-makers a stronger understanding of DUSAW's ability to support properties with different layouts, sizes, and operational requirements.

The Projects section also supports one of DUSAW's core advantages: practical experience in real environments. Smart lock selection depends on more than choosing hardware from a catalog. Successful implementation requires understanding door types, property workflows, staff needs, resident or guest expectations, installation conditions, and long-term support requirements. By highlighting completed work, DUSAW's redesigned website demonstrates how the company brings together product knowledge, implementation support, and a hands-on service model for customers seeking dependable access control.

The website's industry pages further explain how DUSAW's solutions adapt to specific property needs. Multifamily properties can benefit from secure resident access, streamlined maintenance entry, remote permission management, and reduced reliance on physical keys. Hotels and resorts can use DUSAW's access control technology to support guest rooms, staff areas, common spaces, and PMS-connected operations. Offices can improve access oversight for employees, vendors, visitors, and restricted areas. Healthcare and assisted living environments can strengthen security while supporting staff workflows and controlled access across sensitive spaces.

The redesigned website also highlights the company's broader technology platform, including software, integrations, API documentation, reseller opportunities, downloadable resources, product information, and customer support pathways. This structure gives clients and partners a more complete view of DUSAW's capabilities, from initial research and quoting to installation, management, and long-term system use.

For DUSAW, the website launch marks another step in the company's effort to bring secure access control to more properties without the complexity often associated with traditional systems. Through commercial-grade locks, tamper-resistant access panels, fingerprint technology, cloud-based management, integration options, and a service-first approach, DUSAW continues to position itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking smarter, simpler, and more future-ready security.

https://dusaw.com/videos/v3.webm

Property owners, managers, developers, hotel operators, office administrators, healthcare facility leaders, and reseller partners can explore the redesigned website, view completed projects, and learn more about DUSAW's access control solutions at dusaw.com.

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For more information about DUSAW, contact the company here:



DUSAW

Ben Eidlisz

732-630-8000

info@dusaw.com

112 Clifton Ave, Lakewood, New Jersey 08701, USA