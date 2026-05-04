Carestream NDT Wins Gold and Silver Stevie® Awards in 2026 American Business Awards®

Rochester, N.Y., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carestream NDT, a worldwide provider of digital radiography solutions for nondestructive testing, was named the winner of two Stevie® Awards: a Gold Stevie® Award in the “Business-to-Business Products” Category and a Silver Stevie® Award in the “Achievement in Product Innovation” Category at the 24th Annual American Business Awards®.

The INDUSTREX HPX-ARC 1025 PH offers an industry leading 2-inch bend diameter and 98µm pixel pitch, allowing inspectors to conform the detector directly to curved surfaces for fast, high-resolution images, faster throughput, and more productive operations.

The INDUSTREX HPX-ARC 1043 PH carries a 4-inch bend diameter and incorporates a 98µm pixel pitch, raising the bar on image clarity, supporting more precise defect recognition and tighter code compliance in a smooth, bendable design.

“Winning a Gold and Silver Stevie Award is a tremendous honor that we’re really excited about,” said David Chan, Carestream NDT General Manager. “It speaks to the outstanding efforts of our Research & Development and Business teams, but it also reflects what we set out to achieve with our HPX-ARC Digital Solutions product line: to push the boundaries of what’s possible in digital radiography to deliver real, practical value for our customers in the field.”

Over 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries were submitted for award consideration this year in a wide range of categories. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award Winners.

“HPX-ARC stands out as a truly meaningful innovation, solving real-world inspection challenges with a 2-inch bend capability, high-resolution imaging, and rugged design that delivers clear time and cost savings for customers. With strong market validation, rapid sales momentum, and enthusiastic customer feedback, it’s a standout solution that meaningfully expands the possibilities of digital radiography,” noted one of the Stevie Awards judges.

Another judge added, “This is a strong B2B innovation with a clear, real-world problem solved. The bendable detector is genuinely unique, shows solid customer demand, and drives real-time and cost savings. Strong sales result and customer trust make this a standout nomination.”

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 9.

For more information, please visit https://www.carestream.com/en/us/nondestructive-testing-ndt-solutions

In addition to its two Stevie® wins, Carestream NDT has also been nominated for a People’s Choice Stevie® Award — and voting is open now. The People’s Choice Award is determined entirely by the public and anyone can cast a ballot through May 22, 2026. Vote for Carestream NDT today!

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at https://ABA.StevieAwards.com.

About Carestream Health

Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic, and other applications—all backed by a global service and support network. For more information about the company’s broad portfolio of products, solutions, and services, please contact your Carestream representative or call 1-888-777-2072 or visit www.carestream.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognizes outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Supporting sponsors of The 2026 American Business Awards include Golden Hour Veterinary Telemedicine, Melissa Sones Consulting, Persistent, and SoftPro.

Attachments