Information
May 4, 2026
Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of April 30, 2026
|Date
|Total number of shares1 comprising the share capital
|Theoretical number of voting rights2
|30/04/2026
|179,389,977
|179,389,977
*
* *
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The Group generated premiums of EUR 18.7 billion in 2025 and serves clients in more than 150 countries from its 35+ offices worldwide.
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Thomas Fossard
InvestorRelations@scor.com
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1 Each at a nominal value of EUR 7.8769723
2 The gross number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying voting rights, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended (Art. 223-11 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
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