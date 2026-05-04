Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes Launches National Opportunity to Recognize Academic and Athletic Excellence

HOUSTON, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes officially announces its 2026 application cycle, offering undergraduate student-athletes across the United States an opportunity to be recognized for their commitment to both academic achievement and athletic performance. Founded by Kevin Sumlin, the scholarship reflects a continued dedication to mentorship, discipline, and long-term success beyond competitive sports.

The Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes stands as a merit-based initiative designed to honor individuals who demonstrate resilience, time management, and leadership through their experiences as collegiate athletes. Kevin Sumlin establishes this program as part of his enduring legacy of supporting student-athletes not only during their competitive careers but throughout their academic and professional journeys.

With over three decades of experience in collegiate football, Kevin Sumlin brings a unique perspective to the scholarship’s mission. Having coached at some of the nation’s most competitive programs and mentored numerous athletes who advanced to professional leagues, Kevin Sumlin understands the challenges student-athletes face in balancing rigorous academic schedules with the demands of high-level competition.

The Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes is open to undergraduate students currently enrolled at accredited colleges or universities. Eligible applicants must be actively participating in collegiate athletics and demonstrate a strong commitment to academic excellence. As part of the application process, candidates are required to submit a 500–700 word essay addressing the prompt: “As a student-athlete, what lessons have been learned from balancing academics and athletics, and how will these experiences help shape the future beyond sports?”

Applications for the Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes must be submitted via email to apply@kevinsumlinscholarship.com no later than June 15, 2026. The recipient of the scholarship will be officially announced on July 15, 2026. The award is granted as a one-time financial contribution intended to support educational advancement.

The initiative reflects Kevin Sumlin’s continued investment in developing well-rounded individuals who excel both on and off the field. By focusing on the intersection of athletics and academics, the scholarship highlights the importance of discipline, teamwork, and perseverance—qualities that extend far beyond sports arenas.

Throughout his career, Kevin Sumlin is widely recognized for fostering leadership and innovation among his players. The Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes mirrors these same values, encouraging applicants to reflect deeply on how their athletic experiences shape their personal growth, career ambitions, and contributions to society.

The scholarship is not limited by geographic location, ensuring that student-athletes nationwide have equal access to apply and be considered. This broad accessibility underscores the inclusive vision behind the Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes, positioning it as a nationally relevant academic opportunity.

By launching the Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes, Kevin Sumlin continues to champion the next generation of leaders who demonstrate excellence across multiple disciplines. The program serves as a reminder that the lessons learned through sports—resilience, accountability, and teamwork—play a critical role in shaping future success in any field.

Students interested in applying or learning more about the Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes are encouraged to visit the official website at https://kevinsumlinscholarship.com/.

Contact Information:

Spokesperson: Kevin Sumlin

Organization: Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes

Website: https://kevinsumlinscholarship.com/

Email: apply@kevinsumlinscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2d8f310-5f25-4540-8872-039bc13979a4