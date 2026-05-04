New York, USA, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Set for Growth at a 1.2% CAGR Through 2036, Driven by Emerging Therapies and Rising Disease Burden | DelveInsight

The hepatic encephalopathy market is expected to witness steady growth over the coming years, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic liver diseases, cirrhosis, and alcohol-related liver disorders worldwide. Increasing awareness about early diagnosis and improved treatment options are further supporting market expansion. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as VE303 (Vedanta Biosciences), YAQ007 (Yaqrit Discovery Ltd), 25% IV albumin (Grifols, S.A.), EBX-102 (EnteroBiotix Limited), GR3027 (Umecrine Cognition AB), and others will further propel the market growth.

Recently published Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, hepatic encephalopathy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Summary

The market size for hepatic encephalopathy was found to be USD 900 million in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest hepatic encephalopathy treatment market size in 2025, i.e 60% , compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The total number of prevalent cases of hepatic encephalopathy in the 7MM was nearly 210,000 cases in 2025 and is projected to increase during the forecasted period.

cases in 2025 and is projected to increase during the forecasted period. Key hepatic encephalopathy companies, including Vedanta Biosciences, Yaqrit Discovery Ltd, Grifols, S.A., EnteroBiotix Limited, Umecrine Cognition AB, and others, are actively working on innovative hepatic encephalopathy drugs.

and others, are actively working on innovative hepatic encephalopathy drugs. Some of the key hepatic encephalopathy therapies in clinical trials include VE303, YAQ007, 25% IV albumin, EBX-102, GR3027 , and others. These novel hepatic encephalopathy therapies are anticipated to enter the hepatic encephalopathy market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

, and others. These novel hepatic encephalopathy therapies are anticipated to enter the hepatic encephalopathy market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. GR-3027 (Umercrine Cognition) is a potential therapy in the development of Hepatic Encephalopathy, with its expected approval by 2027 in the US.

Discover which region dominates HE market @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/hepatic-encephalopathy-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Hepatic Encephalopathy Market

Rising Hepatic Encephalopathy Prevalence: In 2025, the US accounted for approximately 200,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of hepatic encephalopathy. These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period (2026−2036) owing to increasing populations, improved diagnostic methods, advancements in medical technology allowing for better treatment, and the emergence of gene therapy and next-generation treatments, which could redefine the landscape.

In 2025, the US accounted for approximately 200,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of hepatic encephalopathy. These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period (2026−2036) owing to increasing populations, improved diagnostic methods, advancements in medical technology allowing for better treatment, and the emergence of gene therapy and next-generation treatments, which could redefine the landscape. Growing Awareness and Early Diagnosis: Improved awareness among healthcare professionals and patients regarding cognitive impairment, confusion, and neurological symptoms linked to HE has led to earlier diagnosis and better treatment rates. Increased screening in cirrhosis patients is also contributing to market growth.

Improved awareness among healthcare professionals and patients regarding cognitive impairment, confusion, and neurological symptoms linked to HE has led to earlier diagnosis and better treatment rates. Increased screening in cirrhosis patients is also contributing to market growth. Emergence of Novel Classes: The limited approved therapies for hepatic encephalopathy create a clear market opportunity for emerging treatments, including ammonia-scavengers, hyperoncotic agents, and GABAA-receptor modulating steroid antagonists (GAMSA) , aimed at addressing unmet clinical needs and improving patient outcomes.

The limited approved therapies for hepatic encephalopathy create a clear market opportunity for emerging treatments, including , aimed at addressing unmet clinical needs and improving patient outcomes. Launch of Emerging Drugs: The dynamics of the hepatic encephalopathy market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as VE303 (Vedanta Biosciences), YAQ007 (Yaqrit Discovery Ltd), 25% IV albumin (Grifols, S.A.), EBX-102 (EnteroBiotix Limited), GR3027 (Umecrine Cognition AB), and others.

According to Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, the scarcity of approved treatment options for hepatic encephalopathy leaves a notable gap in the current therapeutic landscape, creating ample opportunity for emerging therapies to establish a strong market presence. Mahajan further added that this unmet need opens the door for innovative treatments with improved efficacy, safety, or differentiated mechanisms to gain a competitive advantage and drive future market growth.





Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Analysis

Treatment for hepatic encephalopathy primarily involves DNA-directed RNA polymerase inhibitors and transcription factor inhibitors.

Research indicates that DNA-directed RNA polymerase inhibitors may help prevent the condition by decreasing ammonia-producing gut bacteria, thereby reducing toxin accumulation that can impair brain function.

Effective management of hepatic encephalopathy typically requires a multidisciplinary strategy that combines oral DNA-directed RNA polymerase inhibitors with supportive measures such as lifestyle changes and nutritional intervention.

At present, only one therapy is specifically approved in the United States for hepatic encephalopathy: XIFAXAN from Bausch Health .

from . Standard first-line treatment generally includes lactulose (or lactitol) along with rifaximin to lower ammonia levels, while L-ornithine L-aspartate may be used as an alternative option. In difficult or refractory cases, procedures such as shunt closure or albumin dialysis may be considered, although their survival benefits remain unclear.

For patients with advanced disease, liver transplantation remains the only definitive treatment. Long-term care is centered on preventing recurrence through lactulose with or without rifaximin, managing triggers, and optimizing nutritional status.

Several companies are also pursuing innovative therapies with novel mechanisms of action to address existing unmet needs and improve treatment outcomes.

However, the late-stage pipeline for Hepatic Encephalopathy remains limited. Promising emerging candidates such as VE303 from Vedanta Biosciences, YAQ007 from Yaqrit Discovery, and GR3027 from Umecrine Cognition are anticipated to enter the hepatic encephalopathy market during the forecast period.

Learn more about the current treatment for hepatic encephalopathy @ Hepatic Encephalopathy Treatment Market

Hepatic Encephalopathy Competitive Landscape

Some of the hepatic encephalopathy drugs under development include VE303 (Vedanta Biosciences), YAQ007 (Yaqrit Discovery Ltd), 25% IV albumin (Grifols, S.A.), EBX-102 (EnteroBiotix Limited), GR3027 (Umecrine Cognition AB), and others.

Yaqrit Discovery Ltd’s YAQ007 (L-ornithine phenylacetate, L-OPA) is an oral ammonia-scavenging therapy that converts ammonia into phenylacetylglutamine, enabling its permanent elimination from the body. Yaqrit plans to begin a Phase IIb/III study of YAQ007 for the outpatient prevention of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy. At present, YAQ007 is also under investigation in a Phase II clinical trial for hepatic encephalopathy treatment.

Vedanta Biosciences’ VE303 is an oral, wholly owned, defined bacterial consortium consisting of eight live commensal bacterial strains, developed to prevent recurrent C. difficile infection (rCDI). It is manufactured using pure clonal cell banks to maintain standardized quality and consistency. These strains act by competing with C. difficile for nutrients while generating secondary bile acids and short-chain fatty acids, which help inhibit harmful bacterial growth, reinforce gut barrier function, and lessen intestinal inflammation. Currently, VE303 is being studied in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy.

The anticipated launch of these emerging hepatic encephalopathy therapies are poised to transform the hepatic encephalopathy market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge hepatic encephalopathy therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the hepatic encephalopathy market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about new drugs for hepatic encephalopathy in clinical trials, visit @ Hepatic Encephalopathy Medication

Recent Developments in the Hepatic Encephalopathy Market

In January 2026, Bausch Health Companies Inc. announced the results of the global Phase III RED-C clinical program evaluating amorphous-rifaximin solid soluble dispersion (SSD) in adults with liver cirrhosis for the primary prevention of hepatic encephalopathy (HE). While safe and well-tolerated, neither clinical trials did not meet the primary endpoint.

announced the results of the global Phase III RED-C clinical program evaluating amorphous-rifaximin solid soluble dispersion (SSD) in adults with liver cirrhosis for the primary prevention of hepatic encephalopathy (HE). While safe and well-tolerated, neither clinical trials did not meet the primary endpoint. In October 2025, Biocon Pharma Limited, in partnership with Carnegie Pharmaceuticals LLC, received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for the ANDA for Rifaximin Tablets, 550 mg. Rifaximin tablets are a rifamycin antibacterial indicated for reducing the risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (HE) recurrence and to treat irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D) in adults.

What is Hepatic Encephalopathy?

Hepatic Encephalopathy is a serious, potentially reversible brain dysfunction that occurs in people with advanced liver disease, most commonly cirrhosis. When the liver is unable to filter toxins from the blood effectively, substances like ammonia accumulate and travel to the brain, disrupting normal neurological function. This can lead to a wide range of symptoms, from mild cognitive changes such as confusion, poor concentration, and sleep disturbances to more severe manifestations like disorientation, abnormal behavior, and even coma in advanced cases. Hepatic encephalopathy is often triggered or worsened by factors such as infections, gastrointestinal bleeding, dehydration, or constipation. Early recognition and treatment are important, as the condition can often be managed and partially reversed by addressing the underlying cause and reducing toxin buildup.

Hepatic Encephalopathy Epidemiology Segmentation

The hepatic encephalopathy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current V patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In the US, a consistently higher number of cases are projected to be reported in the late-onset group. The number of cases of CHE and OHE were nearly 125,000 and 80,000, respectively, in 2025.

The hepatic encephalopathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy

Gender-specific Cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy

Age-specific Cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy

Type-specific Cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy

Grade-Specific Cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy

Download the report to understand emerging therapies in HE pipeline @ Hepatic Encephalopathy Treatment Options

Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Hepatic Encephalopathy Market CAGR 1.2% Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Size in 2025 USD 900 Million Key Hepatic Encephalopathy Companies Vedanta Biosciences, Yaqrit Discovery Ltd, Grifols, S.A., EnteroBiotix Limited, Umecrine Cognition AB, Bausch Health, and others Key Hepatic Encephalopathy Therapies VE303, YAQ007, 25% IV albumin, EBX-102, GR3027, XIFAXAN, and others

Scope of the Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Report

Hepatic Encephalopathy Therapeutic Assessment: Hepatic Encephalopathy current marketed and emerging therapies

Hepatic Encephalopathy current marketed and emerging therapies Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Hepatic Encephalopathy Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Hepatic Encephalopathy Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about which companies are developing HE drugs @ Hepatic Encephalopathy Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Key Insights 2 Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Hepatic Encephalopathy by Therapies in 2025 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Hepatic Encephalopathy by Therapies in 2036 7 Hepatic Encephalopathy: Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Pathophysiology 7.4 Etiology 7.5 Classification of Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) 8 Diagnosis 9 Treatment & Management 10 Epidemiology and Patient Population 10.1 Key Findings 10.2 Assumptions and Rationale 10.3 Epidemiology: 7MM 10.3.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy in the 7MM 10.3.2 Gender-Specific Prevalent Cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy in the 7MM 10.3.3 Age-specific Prevalent Cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy in the 7MM 10.3.4 Type-specific Prevalent Cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy in the 7MM 10.3.5 Grade-specific Prevalent Cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy in the 7MM 10.4 The United States 10.4.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy in the United States 10.4.2 Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy in the United States 10.4.3 Age-specific Prevalent Cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy in the United States 10.4.4 Type-specific Prevalent Cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy in the United States 10.4.5 Grade-Specific Prevalent Cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy in the United States 10.5 EU4 and the UK 10.6 Japan 11 Patient Journey 12 Marketed Hepatic Encephalopathy Drugs 12.1 Key Cross Competition 12.2 Xifaxan (Rifaximin): Bausch Health 12.2.1 Drug Description 12.2.2 Regulatory milestones 12.2.3 Other Development Activities 12.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trial 12.2.5 Clinical Development 12.2.5.1 Clinical trials information 12.2.6 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.7 Analyst Views 13 Emerging Hepatic Encephalopathy Drugs 13.1 Key Cross Competition 13.2 VE303: Vedanta Biosciences 13.2.1 Product Description 13.2.2 Other Development Activities 13.2.3 Clinical Development 13.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 13.2.4 Safety and efficacy 13.2.5 Analyst Views 13.3 YAQ007: Yaqrit Discovery Ltd 13.4 25% IV albumin: Grifols, S.A. 13.5 EBX-102: EnteroBiotix Limited 13.6 GR3027: Umecrine Cognition AB 14 Hepatic Encephalopathy: Seven Major Market Analysis 14.1 Key Findings 14.2 Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Outlook 14.3 Conjoint Analysis 14.4 Key Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Forecast Assumptions 14.5 The 7MM Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Size 14.5.1 Total Market Size of Hepatic Encephalopathy in the 7MM 14.5.2 Total Market Size of Hepatic Encephalopathy by therapies in the 7MM 14.6 The United States Hepatic Encephalopathy Market 14.6.1 Total Market Size of Hepatic Encephalopathy in the United States 14.6.2 Total Market Size of Hepatic Encephalopathy by Therapies in the United States 14.7 EU4 and the UK Hepatic Encephalopathy Market 14.8 Japan Hepatic Encephalopathy Market 15 Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Unmet Needs 16 Hepatic Encephalopathy Market SWOT Analysis 17 KOL Views on Hepatic Encephalopathy 18 Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Access and Reimbursement 18.1 The United States 18.2 EU4 and the UK 18.3 Japan 18.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 18.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of Hepatic Encephalopathy Therapies 19 Bibliography

Related Reports

Hepatic Encephalopathy Clinical Trial Analysis Pipeline

Hepatic Encephalopathy Pipeline Insight – 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key hepatic encephalopathy companies, including Vedanta Biosciences, Yaqrit Discovery Ltd, Grifols, S.A., EnteroBiotix Limited, Umecrine Cognition AB, Bausch Health, and others.

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key overt hepatic encephalopathy companies, including Salix Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, Axcella Health, Inc., Umecrine Cognition, Mallinckrodt Therapeutics, Vedanta Biosciences, Patricia Bloom, and others.

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Clinical Trial Analysis Pipeline

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Pipeline Insight – 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key overt hepatic encephalopathy companies, including Salix Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, Axcella Health, Inc., Umecrine Cognition, Mallinckrodt Therapeutics, Vedanta Biosciences, Patricia Bloom, and others.

Crohn's Disease Market

Crohn's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Crohn's disease companies, including RedHill Biopharma, Merck, Teva Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Agomab Therapeutics, Sanofi, Medibiofarma, Eli Lilly, NImmune, Avobis Bio, Abivax, Roche, Telavant, Mesoblast, Takeda, AstraZeneca, and others.

Cushing's Disease Market

Cushing's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Cushing's disease Market companies, including Corcept Therapeutics, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, H. Lundbeck, Stero Therapeutics, and others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.