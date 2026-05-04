SRS Real Estate Partners Expands National Retail Platform with Addition of Restructuring and Disposition Leaders Neill Kelly and Benjamin Gould

New York, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRS Real Estate Partners announces the addition of industry veterans Neill Kelly and Benjamin Gould to its New York office, enhancing the firm’s capabilities in restructuring and dispositions. Kelly joins as Senior Vice President & Managing Principal and will lead the firm’s practice in this specialized area, with Gould joining as Vice President.

Kelly and Gould bring decades of experience advising retailers, private equity sponsors and financial institutions on real estate solutions, including bankruptcy, lease restructuring, renewals and large-scale disposition programs. Their work is focused on helping clients manage occupancy costs, mitigate exposure from excess real estate and create value from underperforming or non-core assets.

“Neill and Benjamin bring a highly specialized skillset that complements and extends our existing platform,” said Chris Maguire, CEO of SRS Real Estate Partners. “Their experience advising clients through restructuring events, lease negotiations and disposition strategies positions us to deliver even greater value, particularly in situations that require a more strategic, programmatic approach across multiple markets.”

Kelly has more than three decades of experience in retail real estate and restructuring. He most recently led CBRE’s Occupier Restructuring and Disposition platform in North America, where he advised clients on real estate valuation, lease restructuring, and disposition strategies across retail and other asset classes. His work has included guiding companies through bankruptcy proceedings, mergers and acquisitions, and large-scale portfolio transitions.

Also joining from CBRE, Gould has more than 25 years of experience specializing in dispositions, lease renegotiations and valuation strategies. He has generated significant occupancy cost savings for clients through lease terminations, restructurings and surplus property dispositions, and has played a key role in developing financial models and reporting systems to support complex transaction programs.

At SRS, Kelly and Gould will partner with the firm’s existing professionals who currently support this work. The team will serve as a centralized resource to help win and execute more specialized assignments, while collaborating across the platform to deliver integrated solutions for clients.

The addition reflects SRS’s continued investment in specialized capabilities that complement its core retail services while addressing evolving client needs.

About SRS Real Estate Partners

Founded in 1986, SRS Real Estate Partners is celebrating 40 years of going the extra mile for its clients. A leader in consumer-driven real estate, SRS provides commercial real estate solutions across retail, industrial, and capital markets. Headquartered in Dallas with 29 offices nationwide, the firm measures its success by the achievement of its clients’ objectives, satisfaction, and trust. For more information, please visit srsre.com.

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