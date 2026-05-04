Eascra Biotech Welcomes Dr. Anne Yau as Life Science Research Scientist

WORCESTER, Mass., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eascra Biotech , a nanomedicine startup, has named Dr. Anne Yau, Ph.D., as a Life Science Research Scientist. Dr. Yau will be based at the company’s preclinical lab within the Massachusetts Biomedical Initiatives (MBI) facility in Worcester, Massachusetts. There, she will contribute to Eascra’s work developing Janus base nanoparticle (JBNp) platforms for hard-to-treat conditions including osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal diseases.

Dr. Yau brings nine years of experience spanning pharmaceutical R&D, nanomedicine, and advanced cell-based model development. She earned her doctorate at the University of Connecticut, conducting her research in the Nanomedicine Lab led by Eascra co-founder and science advisor Dr. Yupeng Chen. Her research focused on developing Janus base nanomaterial (JBN) platforms, specifically injectable matrices designed to support cartilage repair and regeneration, making her a natural fit for Eascra’s core technology and therapeutic focus.

“Dr. Yau knows this science deeply, and she shares our conviction that JBN-based therapeutics can meaningfully change patient outcomes,” said Mari Anne Snow, co-founder and CEO. “This is a timely addition for us as it builds out our in-house technical expertise as we accelerate our preclinical progress.”

Dr. Yau joins a team that has completed five missions to the International Space Station. Eascra Biotech is the first commercial company to produce nanoparticles in space for medical use on Earth. Eascra’s JBNp technology delivers RNA therapeutics to hard-to-penetrate tissues such as articular cartilage and solid tumors. Its proprietary nanoparticles are highly versatile and able to maintain fragile cargos like mRNA at room temperature for extended periods, eliminating cold chain requirements.The platform stabilizes fragile cargoes such as mRNA at ambient temperature, eliminating cold-chain requirements.

About Eascra Biotech

Eascra Biotech ( eascrabiotech.com ) is an early-stage nanomedicine startup providing an advanced therapeutic delivery platform capable of delivering RNA, gene editing, and other therapeutics to hard-to-reach treatment sites, such as articular cartilage, kidneys, and solid tumors. Its mission is to advance this technology for the benefit of patients worldwide. Eascra’s proprietary delivery mechanism, a Janus Base Nanoparticle (JBNp) invented by Eascra co-founder, Dr. Yupeng Chen, mimics DNA and is customizable for different treatment indications. Eascra is working with NASA, the ISS National Laboratory™, and a variety of private space companies to accelerate its go-to-market strategy. The company is actively seeking commercial partnerships with companies in need of innovative delivery mechanisms to expedite the development of cutting-edge treatments that enhance patient outcomes.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1eda41c1-8c5d-43f0-9198-b0a1570f47e6