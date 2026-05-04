Wilmington, Delaware, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Admaxxer, a direct-to-consumer (DTC) analytics and AI ad operations platform, today reported four operating milestones for the first quarter of 2026, per the company's Q1 2026 platform metrics report (published at https://admaxxer.com/methodology):

Admaxxer Surpasses 5,000 Active Brands and $1.2 Billion in Tracked GMV, Reinforcing Its Position as a Leading DTC Analytics and AI Ad Operations Platform

5,000 active brands on the platform, workspaces with at least one connected ad-platform account and at least one tracked event in the trailing 30 days.

$1.2 billion in cumulative tracked gross merchandise value (GMV), purchase-event revenue ingested through Admaxxer's first-party analytics pixel since platform launch.

92% average Conversions API (CAPI) match rate, measured across 8.4 million tracked events processed and forwarded to Meta's Conversions API during Q1 2026, using Meta's matched-event response as the reference baseline.

Launch of bring-your-own-key (BYOK) AI across 10 large-language-model providers and a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server with six read-only data tools.

Market Context

Admaxxer operates in the direct-to-consumer analytics and ad operations category, which is served by established platforms including Triple Whale and a number of attribution-focused and media-mix-modeling vendors. Admaxxer's product approach differs in three areas: bring-your-own-key (BYOK) AI support across 10 large-language-model providers (so customers use their own AI subscription rather than a platform-supplied model), a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that exposes workspace data to external AI clients, and a paste-token connection model that brings new ad-platform connections live in under five minutes.

About the Platform

Admaxxer combines first-party pixel analytics, paste-token connections to six advertising platforms (Meta, Google, Amazon, Pinterest, TikTok, and Klaviyo), in-platform media-mix modeling with geometric adstock decomposition, two-proportion-z-test incrementality testing, revenue forecasting with weekly seasonality and p10/p50/p90 confidence bands, cross-platform creative analytics, Conversions API match-rate diagnostics, and a conversational AI agent that runs through user-supplied API keys.

The platform serves Shopify and other e-commerce brands, performance marketers, and growth agencies who consolidate analytics, attribution, and ad operations into a single workspace.

Bring-Your-Own-Key AI Provider Catalog

Admaxxer's in-app conversational agent runs against user-supplied API keys for any of 10 large-language-model providers: OpenAI, Anthropic, Google (Gemini), xAI (Grok), DeepSeek, Mistral, Perplexity, Together, Cohere, and OpenRouter. Operators paste their own provider key into workspace settings; the key is validated with a live provider handshake on save, encrypted at rest, and scoped strictly to the issuing workspace. Admaxxer does not fund AI inference at the platform level.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server

Operators issue a workspace-scoped token from the dashboard and configure it in any MCP-compatible AI client, Claude Desktop, Claude Code, ChatGPT Desktop, Cursor, Windsurf, OpenClaw, Cline, or Zed, to expose six read-only Admaxxer tools: list connections, list campaigns, fetch campaign insights, fetch account insights, run whitelisted analytics queries, and read workspace context. Destructive ad-operations actions are not exposed over MCP.

Five-Minute Onboarding

Admaxxer uses a paste-token connection model that brings new ad-platform connections live in under five minutes. The platform supports six paste-token integrations today (Meta, Google, Amazon, Pinterest, TikTok, and Klaviyo) plus manual CSV spend entry for unsupported platforms.

Pricing

Admaxxer offers five subscription tiers (prices in USD per month): Starter at $9, Growth at $29, Pro at $79, Scale at $199, and Enterprise at $499. All tiers include unlimited ad-platform connections, unlimited team seats, and unlimited AI chat usage through the operator's bring-your-own-key provider. Tiers differentiate solely on tracked-event quota and historical retention. Annual billing is priced at 10× the monthly rate, equivalent to two months free. Full pricing detail is available at https://admaxxer.com/pricing.

Quote

"Reaching 5,000 active brands and a billion in tracked GMV reflects what direct-to-consumer operators have been asking for: an analytics platform that consolidates attribution, media-mix modeling, incrementality testing, and ad operations under one workspace, while letting them choose their own AI provider," said Numan Hamza, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Admaxxer. "Shipping bring-your-own-key support across ten providers and a Model Context Protocol server reflects our view that operators benefit from choosing their own AI subscription rather than accepting a single model imposed by their analytics vendor."

Methodology

All metrics in this release are drawn from Admaxxer's Q1 2026 platform metrics report (January 1 – March 31, 2026), published at https://admaxxer.com/methodology. Definitions: Active brands = workspaces with at least one connected ad-platform account and at least one tracked event in the trailing 30 days as of April 30, 2026. Tracked GMV = cumulative purchase-event revenue ingested through Admaxxer's first-party pixel since platform launch. CAPI match rate = average across all tracked events processed and forwarded to Meta's Conversions API during Q1 2026, using Meta's matched-event response as the reference baseline.

About Admaxxer

Admaxxer is a direct-to-consumer (DTC) analytics and AI ad-operations platform for Shopify and other e-commerce brands, performance marketers, and growth agencies. The platform combines a first-party analytics pixel, paste-token connections to Meta, Google, Amazon, Pinterest, TikTok, and Klaviyo, in-platform Robyn-grade Bayesian Media-Mix Modeling, two-proportion-z-test incrementality testing, revenue forecasting with confidence bands, cross-platform creative analytics, a 92% Conversions API match rate, and a Bring-Your-Own-Key conversational agent supporting OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, xAI, DeepSeek, Mistral, Perplexity, Together, Cohere, and OpenRouter, plus a Model Context Protocol server compatible with Claude Desktop, Claude Code, ChatGPT Desktop, Cursor, Windsurf, OpenClaw, Cline, and Zed. Plans start at $9 per month with unlimited ad-platform connections, unlimited team seats, and unlimited AI chat included on every tier. Onboarding uses a paste-token connection model with five-minute setup. The company is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Press Inquiries

Numan Hamza

hello@admaxxer.com

https://admaxxer.com

123, 523, 9WC, DAFZ, Dubai, United Arab Emirates