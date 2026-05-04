SACE Launches “Out in the Open” Campaign for Sexual Violence Awareness Month

Edmonton, Alberta, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To mark Sexual Violence Awareness Month, the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton (SACE) has officially launched Out in the Open , a new public education and fundraising campaign aimed at raising awareness and addressing the growing demand for survivor support in our community.

The campaign launch comes at a critical time. Demand for support has continued to rise, and the need for services—including counselling, crisis support, and prevention education—is now outpacing available resources. SACE provides specialized trauma counselling at no cost, ensuring survivors can access support without barriers, but increased demand is making it more difficult to respond to everyone in a timely way.

At the heart of the campaign are hundreds of plush teddy bears, each adorned with a teal ribbon—the colour of solidarity in the movement to end sexual violence—representing survivors in our community who are waiting for specialized support. Nearly half of all Albertans will experience sexual violence in their lifetime, a stark reality Out in the Open brings into public view, highlighting both the scale of the need and the growing gap between survivors seeking support and the resources available to respond.

“This campaign is about making the invisible visible,” said Co-CEO Lena Betker. “Out in the Open shines a light on the growing number of survivors reaching out for support, and the urgent need to ensure services can meet that demand. Right now, more survivors are seeking support than available resources can accommodate—and that has to change.”

“Sexual Violence Awareness Month is about more than awareness—it’s about action,” said Betker. “We’re asking the community to stand with survivors by learning more, sharing this message, and contributing in whatever ways they can.” As part of the campaign, SACE is also emphasizing the role of prevention in ending sexual violence. Public education remains central to its work to address root causes and build safer communities.

Community members can support the campaign by buying or sponsoring a bear, donating directly, writing local representatives, or sharing the campaign on social media throughout the month of May.

The Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton (SACE) provides support for people who experience sexual violence through crisis support, counselling, police and court support, and advocacy, and fosters prevention of sexual violence through direct public education and advisory consultation with groups and agencies undertaking their own prevention efforts. SACE believes that everyone is deserving of healing and support, and provides all services at no fee.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Adrienne Hill/ media@sace.ca ; Tom Suiter/ tom@publicinc.com

PRESS KIT (photos, imagery, video and fact sheets): https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1zPjZaK7bOsBsjDG-h45ztE1D99MyRqO5









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