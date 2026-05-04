MyExpatTaxes Survey Finds Over 50% of Americans Abroad Have Considered Renouncing US Citizenship

Vienna, VIENNA, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyExpatTaxes, the trusted tax service and software for Americans living abroad, today released new survey findings showing that more than half of US expats have considered renouncing their US citizenship, as changes to the renunciation fee bring renewed attention to the issue.

MyExpatTaxes Survey Finds Over Half of Americans Abroad Have Considered Renouncing US Citizenship

The survey highlights growing frustration among Americans abroad with the complexity of US tax and reporting obligations. Despite living overseas, US citizens are required to file annual tax returns and comply with extensive financial reporting rules, which many respondents cited as a significant burden.

With the cost of renouncing US citizenship having just significantly decreased, the topic is gaining increased visibility among expats evaluating their long-term financial and administrative commitments. While the fee reduction may make the process more accessible, renunciation remains a serious and often irreversible decision with legal and tax consequences.

“Renouncing US citizenship is not a step people take lightly,” said Natalie Goldstein, CEO of MyExpatTaxes. “Our survey shows that many Americans abroad are at least considering it, often due to the ongoing complexity of staying compliant with US tax rules, as all US citizens have to.”

The findings underscore the need for greater awareness around both the responsibilities of US citizenship abroad and the implications of giving it up. Before renouncing, individuals must ensure full tax compliance, including filing required returns and reporting foreign accounts and assets. Depending on their financial situation, some may also be subject to an ‘exit tax’.

While many expats explore renunciation as an option, the survey also reflects a broader desire for simpler tax processes, clearer guidance, and policies that better reflect the realities of living overseas.

MyExpatTaxes conducted the survey to better understand the concerns of Americans abroad and to support informed decision-making around complex financial and legal choices.

Find out more at https://www.myexpattaxes.com/expat-tax-tips/expat-news/new-survey-finds-over-50-of-americans-abroad-have-considered-renouncing-us-citizenship/

About MyExpatTaxes

MyExpatTaxes is an intuitive tax software built for Americans living abroad. It simplifies US expat tax filing by automating complex forms, guiding users through credits and exclusions, and helping prevent double taxation. For more complex tax situations, users can also work with experienced Tax Professionals for personalized support and review.

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