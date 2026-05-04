Miami, FL, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokenopoly, a platform that enables users to gain exposure to U.S. home prices through blockchain-based trading, today unveiled a new OpenClaw skill that allows fully autonomous AI agents to trade real estate-linked tokens without human intervention.

Unveiled at Consensus 2026, this launch marks a major leap in the fusion of agentic AI, decentralized finance (DeFi), and Real World Assets (RWA). As AI agents rapidly evolve from chatbots into autonomous financial decision-makers, this launch introduces a new class of non-human participants into real estate markets.

The new agentic real estate broker is now available for developers at http://www.tokenopoly.io/developers. Non-agentic users can explore the site directly at http://www.tokenopoly.io.

How It Works

Human operators simply fund an agent with a crypto wallet containing USDC. Once deployed, the autonomous OpenClaw agent takes over completely:

Scans thousands of U.S. residential properties in real time

Analyzes whether current token prices present attractive buying opportunities

Executes purchases independently

Continuously monitors open positions and sells at optimal moments to capture gains

Tokenopoly’s platform delivers direct price exposure to individual U.S. homes without the need for property ownership, mortgages, or management hassles. Liquidity providers stake USDC as collateral, while property valuations are powered by real-time data from RentCast, a leading real estate analytics provider. When sufficient collateral is in place, fractional property tokens become tradable at market-driven prices.

OpenClaw agents operate natively in this ecosystem, autonomously handling minting, staking, unstaking, buying, and selling.

“Real estate wealth has always been gated by massive capital, location, and access. Tokenopoly removes those barriers — and now we’re removing the need for constant human decision-making too,” said Farhan Memon, Co-Founder of Tokenopoly. “These autonomous agents bring sophisticated, data-driven investment logic to everyday users. Anyone can fund a wallet and let an AI work 24/7 to build exposure to the U.S. housing market.”

OpenClaw is an open-source, self-hosted personal AI assistant designed for continuous, cross-platform autonomous operation. Its extensible skills architecture allows developers to create powerful agents capable of complex, multi-step real-world tasks — now including fully independent real estate token trading.

About Tokenopoly

Tokenopoly was founded by Farhan Memon, a veteran digital assets executive with senior leadership experience at Mastercard and JP Morgan Chase (neither firm is affiliated with the project). Built on Ethereum, Tokenopoly is currently live on the Sepolia testnet, with mainnet launch planned for later in 2026.Tokenopoly makes U.S. residential real estate accessible, liquid, and tradable for anyone, anywhere.