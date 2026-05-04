Aurora, CO, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. SYNC Metabolism Support Formula+ is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications. See full terms at sunlightloophole.com. This article contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

Brand SYNC Metabolism Support Formula+ Category Dietary Supplement — Circadian Rhythm and Metabolism Support Serving Size 2 Capsules (30 servings per container) Key Ingredients Chromium, L-Carnitine Tartrate, Green Coffee Bean Extract, Green Tea Leaf Extract, Resveratrol, Holy Basil Leaf Guarantee 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee Website sunlightloophole.com

View the current SYNC offer (official SYNC page)

Consumer searches for "SYNC supplement claims," "Revive Daily sunlight loophole," "sunlight loophole formula," "SYNC metabolism support," and "circadian rhythm support supplement" reflect growing interest in how morning-use dietary supplements are positioned within the metabolism support category. These searches are not indicators of confirmed regulatory action or documented product problems. They reflect the verification behavior of consumers who want to understand what a supplement actually contains, what structure-function claims can compliantly be made about it, and whether the guarantee terms hold up before a purchase decision is made.

SYNC Metabolism Support Formula+ includes the following product details, ingredient information, and usage guidance for consumers researching the circadian rhythm supplement category. SYNC is a once-daily dietary supplement built around a morning-aligned framework and formulated with ingredients studied for their role in supporting clock gene function, healthy metabolic processes, and daily energy levels. It is regulated under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) and is not a drug, medical device, or clinically approved treatment for any condition.

Why "SYNC Supplement Claims" and "Sunlight Loophole Formula" Searches Are Surging

Search volume around "SYNC supplement claims," "Revive Daily sunlight loophole," and "sunlight loophole formula" has grown alongside broader consumer interest in circadian biology and its relationship to metabolism. The reason is straightforward: the circadian rhythm supplement category is asking consumers to think differently about when and how nutritional support works — not just what ingredients are present, but how timing interacts with the body's natural daily cycle.

Consumers arriving at these searches are typically past the impulse-purchase stage. They want to know whether the science behind the positioning is real, whether the claims on the product page are compliant, and whether the guarantee means what it says. That combination of biological curiosity and purchase-stage skepticism is exactly what drives verification searches for formulas like SYNC.

The "sunlight loophole" positioning is built around a legitimate area of nutritional science: the relationship between circadian rhythm, clock gene regulation, and metabolic function. SYNC is designed to support clock gene function and healthy metabolic processes through a morning-use supplement framework — not to replicate sunlight exposure or treat any circadian disorder. Understanding that distinction is the starting point for any informed evaluation of this category.

How Circadian-Rhythm Support Fits the Metabolism Supplement Category

Circadian rhythm research has become one of the more compelling areas of nutritional science over the past decade. The circadian rhythm — the body's internal biological clock — governs a broad range of physiological processes, including metabolic rate, hormonal signaling, energy availability, and sleep-wake cycles. The molecular regulators behind this system are called clock genes, and their relationship to metabolic efficiency has generated a significant and growing body of ingredient-level research.

What makes circadian-focused supplement formulations interesting is the timing dimension. The concept that certain ingredients may interact differently with metabolic pathways depending on when they are consumed — and that morning-aligned supplementation may work with the body's natural circadian signaling — is an active area of inquiry at the ingredient level. It is not an established pharmaceutical mechanism, and no dietary supplement can legally claim to treat circadian disorders or guarantee metabolic outcomes.

Within the DSHEA framework, structure-function claims are permitted when they describe an ingredient's studied role in supporting normal body function. SYNC is positioned within this framework. The formula is intended to support clock gene function and healthy metabolic processes as part of a morning wellness routine — serving consumers who are interested in how nutritional timing may complement the body's natural rhythms, not those seeking pharmaceutical intervention.

View the current SYNC offer (official SYNC page)

What Clock Genes Are and Why They Matter

Clock genes are a set of interlocking molecular regulators found in virtually every cell of the human body. Their primary function is to maintain the body's circadian rhythm — the roughly 24-hour internal cycle that keeps physiological processes running in a coordinated pattern. Sleep and wakefulness, cortisol release, insulin sensitivity, body temperature, and metabolic rate are all governed in part by clock gene activity.

In modern life, clock gene function faces a range of disruptions. Reduced exposure to natural morning light, extended time indoors, irregular sleep schedules, and constant exposure to artificial light at night all place stress on the circadian system. Research has examined how these disruptions affect metabolic function, with clock gene dysregulation associated in ingredient-level literature with changes in energy balance, appetite regulation, and fat metabolism pathways.

The nutritional science angle on clock genes centers on whether specific dietary compounds may support normal clock gene function and help maintain the timing signals that regulate metabolism. This is the mechanism-level framework behind the circadian rhythm supplement category — and it is the framework SYNC is built around. SYNC is designed to support clock gene function through a blend of six ingredients studied for their role in this pathway, taken at the time of day when circadian metabolic signaling is naturally most active.

These are structure-function claims under DSHEA. They describe what the ingredients in SYNC are studied to support — not guaranteed outcomes for any individual. Individual results vary.

Why Morning-Aligned Supplement Timing Is Central to SYNC's Design

Most metabolism support supplements are designed around ingredient activity alone — the assumption being that what is in the formula matters more than when it is taken. SYNC's design takes a different position. The formula is built around morning-aligned supplementation, with a suggested use of 2 capsules taken at the start of the day, because the morning window is when circadian metabolic signaling is naturally most active.

The reasoning is grounded in how the circadian system works. Clock gene activity follows a daily rhythm, with morning hours associated with the transition from overnight fasting to active metabolic function — rising cortisol, increasing insulin sensitivity, and heightened cellular energy production. Ingredient-level research into several of the compounds in SYNC has examined their potential interaction with these morning metabolic pathways.

This timing framework is what separates the circadian rhythm support supplement category from generic stimulant-based metabolism formulas. Rather than relying on stimulant activity alone, SYNC is intended to support the body's natural morning metabolic signaling through ingredients studied for their role in clock gene function and daily energy support. It is a nutritional framework built around the body's own daily rhythm — not an attempt to override it.

How SYNC's Morning-Aligned Design Differs From Standard Metabolism Supplement Formulations

A large portion of the metabolism support supplement market is built around stimulant-forward formulations — products that rely primarily on caffeine or caffeine-adjacent compounds to produce a short-term energy effect associated with thermogenesis. SYNC's formulation takes a different structural approach.

SYNC is built around circadian timing. The formula includes Green Tea Leaf Extract and Green Coffee Bean Extract as sources of studied metabolic support activity, but the design framework positions these alongside adaptogenic and clock-gene-support ingredients — Holy Basil, L-Carnitine Tartrate, Resveratrol, and Chromium — rather than leading with stimulant load. The morning-use positioning is not incidental. It reflects a formulation philosophy designed to support the body's natural daily metabolic rhythm rather than simply stimulating energy output at any time of day.

This distinction matters for consumers evaluating the circadian rhythm support supplement category. A formula designed to support clock gene function and morning metabolic signaling through a multi-ingredient blend is structurally different from a single-ingredient caffeine product, even if both are sold in the metabolism support category. SYNC's ingredient selection and timing framework reflect that difference.

SYNC Ingredients and Their Intended Structure-Function Roles

Each serving of SYNC delivers 200 mcg of Chromium (as chromium niacinate, 571% of the Daily Value) alongside a 320 mg Proprietary Blend. The six ingredients in the blend and their studied structure-function roles are detailed below.

Holy Basil Leaf (Ocimum sanctum) is designed to support clock gene function and healthy metabolic processes, as well as liver and brain health. Holy basil is an adaptogenic herb with a long-standing presence in traditional wellness systems and a growing body of ingredient-level research examining its role in metabolic signaling pathways and stress response.

Green Tea Leaf Extract (Camellia sinensis), standardized for epigallocatechin (EGCG), is intended to support clock gene function, healthy metabolism, and daily energy levels. Green tea extract is one of the most researched ingredients in the metabolism support category, with a substantial ingredient-level literature examining its studied role in thermogenic activity, antioxidant function, and metabolic efficiency.

Green Coffee Bean Extract (Coffea arabica), standardized for chlorogenic acid, works through a blend of studied compounds intended to support clock gene function, healthy metabolic processes, and normal blood sugar levels already within a healthy range. Chlorogenic acid is the primary active compound associated with green coffee bean's metabolic support activity in ingredient-level research.

L-Carnitine Tartrate is designed to support clock gene function, healthy metabolism, and a balanced sense of well-being. L-Carnitine is an amino acid derivative studied at the ingredient level for its role in fatty acid transport and mitochondrial energy production — two processes central to cellular metabolic function.

Chromium (as chromium niacinate) is included at 200 mcg per serving — 571% of the established Daily Value — and is intended to support clock gene function, normal macronutrient metabolism, and healthy appetite regulation. Chromium is a trace mineral with established Daily Value status under FDA nutritional labeling standards and a recognized role in supporting normal macronutrient metabolism.

Resveratrol (from Japanese Knotweed, Polygonum cuspidatum root extract) is built around studied compounds intended to support clock gene function, healthy metabolic processes, and cardiovascular health. Resveratrol is a polyphenol studied extensively at the ingredient level for its effects on sirtuin pathways and cellular energy regulation — pathways that intersect with circadian biology in ingredient-level research.

Ingredient-level research does not establish guaranteed finished-product outcomes for SYNC. Individual experiences vary, and SYNC is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

View the current SYNC offer (official SYNC page)

SYNC Supplement Claims Evaluated: Structure-Function Language and DSHEA Standards

One of the primary drivers of consumer searches for "SYNC supplement claims" and the "sunlight loophole formula" is a reasonable question: what can a supplement in this category actually claim to do? The table below maps common consumer search themes to the DSHEA-compliant structure-function language that accurately reflects SYNC's positioning.

Consumer Search Theme Compliant Structure-Function Language "Sunlight Loophole" SYNC uses a morning-aligned supplement framework connected to circadian rhythm support. Clock gene activation SYNC is designed to support normal clock gene function through its proprietary ingredient blend. Metabolism SYNC is intended to support healthy metabolic processes as part of a morning wellness routine. Energy SYNC is designed to support daily energy levels through ingredients studied for this role. Weight management Consumers researching metabolism support supplements often evaluate this category for weight-management routines. SYNC does not claim to cause fat loss and is regulated under DSHEA as a metabolism support supplement. Safety SYNC includes label guidance, age restrictions, and physician-consultation warnings. Individual suitability varies. Guarantee SYNC includes a 60-day return policy subject to the brand's stated terms, including return of product and customer-paid return shipping.

Structure-function claims under DSHEA describe how an ingredient is studied to support normal body function. They do not establish that a finished product will produce a specific health outcome for any individual. SYNC's positioning reflects this standard consistently across its labeling and product materials.

What SYNC Can and Cannot Claim Under Supplement Guidelines

SYNC is regulated as a dietary supplement under DSHEA. The law permits structure-function claims — statements describing an ingredient's studied role in supporting a normal body function — when those claims are truthful, not misleading, and accompanied by the standard FDA disclaimer. DSHEA does not permit disease treatment claims or claims of guaranteed outcomes.

Within this framework, SYNC can describe its ingredients as studied for their role in supporting clock gene function, healthy metabolism, daily energy levels, healthy blood sugar levels already within the normal range, cardiovascular health, and a balanced sense of well-being. These claims are grounded in ingredient-level research and are the appropriate language for a DSHEA-category metabolism support supplement.

What SYNC cannot claim: that it treats obesity, metabolic disease, circadian disorders, or any other medical condition. It cannot guarantee fat loss, weight reduction, or any specific measurable outcome for any individual. No dietary supplement regulated under DSHEA can make these claims legally.

For consumers evaluating the circadian rhythm support supplement category through the "Revive Daily sunlight loophole" search cluster, the takeaway is this: the circadian rhythm framing is a supplement positioning framework built on ingredient-level science. It is not a pharmaceutical mechanism with clinically proven outcomes. That distinction is precisely why informed pre-purchase research is the right approach — and why SYNC's labeling is built around DSHEA-compliant structure-function language rather than outcome claims.

Who SYNC May Fit Within a Wellness Routine

SYNC is designed for adults 18 and older who are building or refining a morning wellness routine and are interested in metabolism support through a circadian rhythm-aligned supplement framework. The formula is taken once daily in the morning — making it a straightforward addition to an existing morning routine rather than a multi-dose regimen.

SYNC may fit within the routines of consumers who are researching the metabolism support supplement category and are specifically interested in the circadian rhythm angle — the idea that morning-aligned nutritional support may complement the body's natural daily metabolic signaling. It is also relevant for those who are exploring how adaptogenic and clock-gene-support ingredients fit alongside more commonly known metabolism ingredients like green tea and L-Carnitine.

SYNC is not positioned as a weight-loss product and does not claim to produce fat loss. Consumers building weight-management routines who are evaluating metabolism support supplements as one component of a broader lifestyle approach may find the circadian rhythm framework relevant to their research — but SYNC's structure-function claims are limited to the ingredient-level roles described in this release. Individual results vary. A qualified healthcare professional should be consulted before use, particularly for those with existing medical conditions or active medication regimens.

How to Evaluate SYNC Before Purchase

The most practical pre-purchase evaluation of any DSHEA-category supplement starts with the Supplement Facts panel — the authoritative source for what is actually in the formula. For SYNC, the panel confirms Chromium at 200 mcg and a 320 mg Proprietary Blend containing the six ingredients described above. Proprietary blend formulations list ingredients in descending order of predominance by weight but do not disclose individual ingredient dosages within the blend.

Next, review the label warnings. SYNC's label directs users to consult a physician before use if they have a current or family history of medical conditions or are taking prescription or over-the-counter medications. It is not recommended during pregnancy or nursing, and it is not intended for persons under 18.

Finally, review the guarantee terms before purchasing. SYNC offers a 60-day money-back guarantee that accepts returns of empty bottles. The guarantee excludes original shipping and handling charges, and return shipping is the customer's responsibility. A one-time payment structure with no auto-ship or recurring billing is confirmed at checkout. Full terms are available at sunlightloophole.com.

SYNC Supplement Safety, Label Warnings, and Usage Guidance

SYNC Metabolism Support Formula+ includes label guidance, age restrictions, and physician-consultation warnings in accordance with standard DSHEA supplement labeling requirements. The following reflects the product label directly.

SYNC is not intended for use by persons under 18. Individuals with a current or family history of any medical condition, or those currently taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, are directed to consult a physician before use. SYNC is not recommended during pregnancy or while nursing. The recommended serving size should not be exceeded. Discontinue use and consult a medical professional if unusual symptoms occur. Keep out of reach of children. Store between 60 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit in a cool, dry place.

Suggested use is 2 capsules taken in the morning, with or without food. Consistent daily use is the intended usage pattern for this formula. SYNC is produced in a facility that reports following Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). The formula is non-GMO and soy- and dairy-free.

SYNC Pricing and Current Packages

The following reflects current publicly listed package options and is subject to change. SYNC Metabolism Support Formula+ is available exclusively through sunlightloophole.com.

Package Supply Price Shipping 1 Bottle 30-Day Supply $79.00 Shipping applies 3 Bottles 90-Day Supply $177.00 ($59 per bottle) Shipping applies 6 Bottles 180-Day Supply $294.00 ($49 per bottle) Free shipping

All orders are one-time payments. No auto-ship subscriptions or recurring charges are applied at checkout. Current pricing and availability are confirmed at sunlightloophole.com at the time of purchase.

SYNC 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee

SYNC is backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee from the original purchase date. Returns are accepted within 60 days, including returns of empty bottles. A full refund is issued within 48 hours of return receipt. The guarantee excludes original shipping and handling charges. Return shipping is the customer's responsibility. All returns require the customer's full name, email address, invoice, and order number. Full guarantee terms are available at sunlightloophole.com.

To reach SYNC support or initiate a return:

Email: support@metabo-sync.com

Phone: 1 (844) 687-3438, Monday through Saturday, 9 am to 5 pm EST

Return Address: ShipOffers/Returns, 19655 East 35th Drive, Suite #100, Aurora, CO 80011

Availability and Shipping

SYNC Metabolism Support Formula+ is available for purchase online through sunlightloophole.com. The product is not intended for use by persons under 18. SYNC ships via premium carriers including FedEx and UPS. US orders typically arrive within 7 to 10 business days. International orders typically arrive within 8 to 15 business days, plus customs clearance time. Orders are dispatched the same day they are received. Current shipping terms and availability by region are confirmed at sunlightloophole.com.

Contact Information

Email: support@metabo-sync.com

Phone: 1 (844) 687-3438, Monday through Saturday, 9 am to 5 pm EST

Return Address: ShipOffers/Returns, 19655 East 35th Drive, Suite #100, Aurora, CO 80011

Website: sunlightloophole.com

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SYNC Metabolism Support Formula+?

SYNC Metabolism Support Formula+ is a once-daily dietary supplement built around a morning-aligned, circadian rhythm support framework. It is formulated with six ingredients studied for their role in supporting clock gene function, healthy metabolic processes, and daily energy levels. The formula is taken as 2 capsules each morning and is regulated as a dietary supplement under DSHEA.

What is the "sunlight loophole" and how does it connect to SYNC?

The "sunlight loophole" is a consumer-facing positioning concept built around the relationship between morning light exposure, circadian rhythm, and metabolic function. SYNC uses a morning-aligned supplement framework connected to circadian rhythm support — specifically, it is formulated with ingredients studied for their role in supporting clock gene function and healthy metabolic processes. SYNC is a dietary supplement and does not claim to replicate the effects of sunlight or treat any circadian disorder.

What ingredients are in SYNC?

Each serving delivers 200 mcg of Chromium alongside a 320 mg Proprietary Blend containing L-Carnitine Tartrate, Green Coffee Bean Extract (standardized for chlorogenic acid), Green Tea Leaf Extract (standardized for EGCG), Japanese Knotweed Root Extract (standardized for resveratrol), Holy Basil Leaf, and Chromium Niacinate. Full ingredient information is available on the product label and at sunlightloophole.com.

Can SYNC claim to cause weight loss?

No. SYNC is a metabolism support supplement regulated under DSHEA and does not claim to cause fat loss or produce any specific measurable weight outcome. Consumers researching metabolism support supplements often evaluate this category for weight-management routines, but structure-function claims under DSHEA describe an ingredient's studied role in supporting normal body function — not guaranteed results for any individual.

Is SYNC a subscription product?

No. All SYNC purchases are one-time payments. No auto-ship subscriptions or recurring charges are applied at checkout.

Who should consult a doctor before using SYNC?

Individuals with a current or family history of any medical condition, those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, and individuals who are pregnant or nursing are directed to consult a qualified healthcare professional before use. SYNC is not intended for persons under 18.

What are the return and guarantee terms?

SYNC includes a 60-day return policy subject to the brand's stated terms. Returns, including empty bottles, are accepted within 60 days of purchase. Refunds are issued within 48 hours of return receipt and exclude original shipping and handling. Return shipping is the customer's responsibility. Full terms are available at sunlightloophole.com.

Summary

SYNC Metabolism Support Formula+ is a once-daily dietary supplement built around a morning-aligned circadian rhythm support framework. The formula is designed to support clock gene function, healthy metabolic processes, and daily energy through a proprietary blend of six studied ingredients — Holy Basil, Green Tea Extract, Green Coffee Bean Extract, L-Carnitine Tartrate, Chromium, and Resveratrol. It is non-GMO, soy- and dairy-free, produced in a GMP-reporting facility, and available in 1-, 3-, and 6-bottle packages through sunlightloophole.com. A 60-day money-back guarantee and a one-time payment structure are confirmed at checkout. All structure-function claims reflect ingredient-level research under the DSHEA framework. Individual results vary. SYNC is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This positioning places SYNC within the circadian rhythm support supplement category, where formulations are evaluated based on ingredient transparency, structure-function compliance, and alignment with modern metabolic research trends.

View the current SYNC offer (official SYNC page)

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. SYNC Metabolism Support Formula+ is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any supplement regimen, particularly if you have a current or family history of medical conditions or are taking any prescription or over-the-counter medications.

Results from SYNC Metabolism Support Formula+ will vary between individuals. Ingredient-level research referenced in product materials does not establish guaranteed finished-product outcomes.

Pricing, availability, and promotional offers are subject to change. Current pricing is confirmed at sunlightloophole.com at the time of purchase.

Marketing Disclosure: This content was produced in connection with a marketing arrangement with SYNC. See full terms and conditions at sunlightloophole.com.