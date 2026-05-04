FINQ Reports Since-Inception Performance for AIUP and AINT AI-Managed ETFs





NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FINQ today reported performance since inception for its FINQ FIRST U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF (AIUP) and FINQ Dollar Neutral U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF (AINT), both of which began trading on NYSE Arca on February 5, 2026.

These ETFs represent the first SEC-registered U.S. ETFs fully managed by artificial intelligence, with stock selection, weighting, and rebalancing conducted autonomously by FINQ’s proprietary AI framework.

Performance Since Inception on February 5th as of April 31st, 2026:





The performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. The investment's return and principal value will fluctuate, so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be higher or lower than the quoted performance data. For the most recent month-end performance, please visit our website at https://finqai.com/.

A fund’s NAV is the sum of all its assets less any liabilities, divided by the number of shares outstanding. The market price is the most recent price at which the fund was traded.

A New Category of AI-Managed ETFs

AIUP is a large-cap long equity ETF, while AINT is a dollar-neutral large-cap equity ETF. Together, the two funds represent a first-of-its-kind approach in which AI autonomously manages U.S. large-cap ETF portfolios.

AIUP Gross Expense Ratio: 0.70%

AINT Gross Expense Ratio: 1.25%

“We are happy to lead the next generation of AI-managed investments, with the introduction of our first two ETFs to be followed by many more products and services, creating a leading wealth-management company based on AI.” says Eldad Tamir, founder and CEO of FINQ.

FINQ publishes full standardized performance data, portfolio holdings, and benchmark comparisons on the ETFs’ respective websites:

AIUP Fund Page

AINT Fund Page

About FINQ

FINQ is a wealth-tech company active in the US and Israel that helps shape the next generation of investment technology through autonomous AI and the democratization of high-end products and services.

Important Information:

Before investing, you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus, a copy of which can be obtained by visiting finqai.com. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before you invest.

Fund risks: An investment in the Fund entails risk. The Fund may not achieve its investment objective, and there is a risk that you could lose all of your money invested in the Fund. The Fund is not a complete investment program. It is important that investors closely review all of the risks listed below and understand them before making an investment in the Fund.

Equity Market Risk. Common stocks are generally exposed to greater risk than other types of securities, such as preferred stock and debt obligations, because common stockholders generally have inferior rights to receive payment from specific issuers. The equity securities held in the Fund's portfolio may experience sudden, unpredictable drops in value or long periods of decline in value. Large-Capitalization Investing Risk. The securities of large-capitalization companies may be relatively mature compared to smaller companies and, therefore, subject to slower growth during times of economic expansion. Large-capitalization companies may also be unable to respond quickly to new competitive challenges, such as changes in technology and consumer tastes.

Limited Holdings Risk. Although the Fund does not intend to concentrate in any particular industry, it will hold a limited number of securities. As a result, it may be more volatile and have a greater risk of loss than more broadly diversified funds.

Sector Focus Risk. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in one or more sectors and, as a result, will be more susceptible to the risks affecting those sectors. While the Fund's sector exposure is expected to vary over time, the Fund anticipates that it may be subject to some or all of the sector-specific risks: Communications sector, Consumer Discretionary, Finance Sector, Health Care, and Technology Sector.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions. There can be no assurance that the Fund will grow to or maintain an economically viable size.

Models and Data Risk. The Sub-Adviser's evaluation of potential Fund portfolio holdings is heavily dependent on proprietary models as well as information and data supplied by third parties (Models and Data). When Models and Data prove to be incorrect or incomplete, any decisions made in reliance thereon may lead to the inclusion or exclusion of securities from the Fund's portfolio that would have been excluded or included had the Models and Data been correct and complete. Additionally, technology risk arises from the use of computer models and algorithms; any technical failures, coding errors, or cybersecurity breaches could disrupt the Fund's trading activities, potentially leading to significant financial losses and compromised data integrity.

*Important information regarding AINT only:

Dollar-Neutral Strategy Risk. The Fund uses short positions in combination with long positions in a dollar-neutral strategy with the aim of profiting from the relative performance of assets, rather than from overall market movements. The Fund’s strategy may result in greater losses or lower positive returns than if the Fund held only long positions, and the Fund’s short positions could result in unlimited losses.

Leverage Risk. Leverage risk refers to the potential for increased volatility and losses in a portfolio due to the use of short positions or other financial instruments that may magnify gains and losses beyond the initial investment. Leverage could possibly create increased volatility for the Fund.

Short Sales Risk. In connection with a short sale of a security or other instrument, the Fund is subject to the risk that instead of declining, the price of the security or other instrument sold short will rise. If the price of the security or other instrument sold short increases, the Fund will experience a loss, which is theoretically unlimited since there is a theoretically unlimited potential for the market price of a security or other instrument sold short to increase.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LL

Contact

CEO

Omri Hurwitz

Omri Hurwitz Media

omri@omrihurwitz.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cdeab42-0392-4130-b6af-a1ec3d67c2f8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbc62fa6-e6b0-4864-a12d-945f5681e115