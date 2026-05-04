Revised Filing Does Not Address Competitive Balance Issues Created By UP-NS Merger

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today launched a public resource at www.csxstayingontrack.com to support shippers, communities, and other stakeholders interested in engaging with the Surface Transportation Board’s review of the refiled merger application between Union Pacific (UP) and Norfolk Southern (NS). The site provides information on the STB review process, links to the public docket, guidance on filing comments on the record with the STB, and options for providing feedback to the Department of Justice (DOJ) on a confidential basis.

Today’s U.S. Class I freight rail system is competitively balanced, consisting of six carriers: two western railroads, two eastern railroads, and two Canadian carriers providing north-south service. This industry structure has supported routing options and competitive choices for rail shippers. The proposed combination would create a single transcontinental carrier alongside four regional carriers, resulting in an industry imbalance that would reduce viable options for shippers. These are among the matters the STB will consider to determine whether the proposed transaction is in the public interest and enhances competition.

“Our customers depend on a competitive and healthy freight rail system. Customers and the communities we serve have a stake in this review, and we are here to help them be heard,” said Steve Angel, Chief Executive Officer of CSX.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations

904-366-4515

Austin Staton, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397