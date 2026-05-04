FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement from 27 April to 1 May 2026

PRESS

RELEASE

NANTERRE, France

Monday 4 May 2026

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders’ general meeting on 28 May 2025, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, FORVIA (LEI: 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121147) from 27 April to 1 May 2026:

Aggregated Presentation by Day and by Market

Transaction date Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquires (in EUR/share) Market (MIC code) 29/04/2026 11,119 9.8038 AQEU 29/04/2026 66,224 9.7977 CEUX 29/04/2026 8,752 9.8027 TQEX 29/04/2026 113,905 9.7964 XPAR 30/04/2026 11,445 9.6483 AQEU 30/04/2026 77,419 9.6609 CEUX 30/04/2026 8,782 9.6492 TQEX 30/04/2026 102,354 9.6711 XPAR

A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on FORVIA's website at the following address:

https://www.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions

Press Analysts Christophe MALBRANQUE

Directeur Influence Groupe

+33 (0) 6 21 96 23 53

christophe.malbranque@forvia.com Adeline MICKELER

Group Vice President Investor Relations

+33 (0) 6 61 30 90 90

adeline.mickeler@forvia.com Audrey ÉPÈCHE

Head of Media Relations

+33 (0) 6 15 98 23 53

audrey.epeche@forvia.com Sébastien LEROY

Group Deputy Investor Relations Director

+33 (0) 6 26 89 33 69

sebastien.leroy@forvia.com

FORVIA, a global automotive technology supplier, comprises the complementary technology and industrial strengths of Faurecia and HELLA. With over 137 500 people, including more than 12,000 R&D engineers across 40+ countries, FORVIA provides a unique and comprehensive approach to the automotive challenges of today and tomorrow. Composed of 6 business groups and a strong IP portfolio of over 12,400 patents, FORVIA is focused on becoming the preferred innovation and integration partner for OEMs worldwide. In 2025, the Group achieved a consolidated revenue of 26.2 billion euros prior to IFRS 5. FORVIA SE is listed on the Euronext Paris market under the FRVIA mnemonic code and is a component of the SBF 120 index. FORVIA aims to be a change maker committed to foreseeing and making the mobility transformation happen. www.forvia.com

Attachment