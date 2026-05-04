From Broke to Seven Figures Working 10 Hours a Month: Digital Laura Anderson Launches Internationally Recognized Bootcamp

Miami, FLORIDA, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Laura Anderson was 26, she was sitting on the floor of LAX airport with less than $50 in her bank account, throwing her belongings in a trash can just to make weight on a flight she could barely afford. She had no degree, no income, and no clear path forward.

Today, she manages millions in ad spend for major brand clients and runs a seven-figure consulting business on roughly 10 hours a month.

Anderson, a Miami-based media buyer and AI keynote speaker, founded the 10hr $10K Work Month Bootcamp, an internationally accredited digital trade institution for freelancers and career changers who want to earn real income online without a college degree. The program covers Meta ads, TikTok ads, email marketing, and AI automation. Graduates earn certifications recognized in 51 countries and get immediate access to a private job board with high-paying client leads waiting on the other side.

Anderson built the Bootcamp on the same skills she spent years teaching herself: computer science, coding, media buying, and email marketing. She knew the material before she ever built a program around it. The accreditation is what makes it stand out in the real world. Certifications are recognized in 51 countries and verifiable to any client who asks.

"Businesses don't need full-time employees for everything anymore," she says. "They outsource. They pay for outcomes. People are just still thinking in hours instead of value."

That thinking runs through everything she has put out publicly, including her Amazon bestselling book The 10-Hour Work Month: Automate with AI to Get Rich Doing Less, which distills over a decade of building a lean, high-income consulting business into a framework anyone can follow. The School of Antiworkaholics newsletter, with nearly 10,000 subscribers, keeps that conversation going weekly.

But the Bootcamp is where the real work happens. Structured, accredited, and built for beginners who are serious about making a career change that actually pays.

The 40-hour work week was never the only option. Anderson is just one of the few people proving it with receipts.

For media inquiries and speaking engagements, visit 10hr10kworkmonth.com.



About Digital Laura Anderson

Digital Laura Anderson is a media buyer, AI keynote speaker, digital educator, and founder of the 10hr $10K Work Month Bootcamp. Based in Miami, Florida, she has managed millions of dollars in ad spend across Meta and TikTok for major brand clients and built a multiple seven-figure consulting business that operates on approximately 10 hours per month. She is the author of the Amazon bestseller The 10-Hour Work Month and the host of The 7 Day Weekend Podcast.

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