Pattern to Host Advanced AI Day at FiRe 2026 Conference

REDMOND, Wash., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or “the Company”), the global leader in Pattern Discovery”), today announced that it will be hosting the Advanced Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) Day at the 22nd Annual Future in Review Conference (FiRe 2026).

FiRe 2026 Dates: May 31 – June 3, 2026

Location: Qualcomm Institute at UC San Diego, La Jolla, CA

Called ‘the best technology conference in the world’ by The Economist, FiRe 2026 brings together global leaders in advanced AI, climate tech, semiconductors, next-gen energy and grid, marine science, healthcare, and more, to discuss the future of technology and how countries and states can improve their economies while fostering innovation and prosperity. The conference is well regarded for its track record of identifying transformative trends years before they become mainstream. It was the first to identify and name China’s InfoMercantilist IP theft model, and the CRINK alliance, as well as the Pattern Recognition Processor, and the role of Pattern Discovery in next-generation AI/ML companies and technologies.

This year’s event, "Reimagining Innovation in the Next World," brings together global leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to address critical shifts in technology and the economy. Key themes for the week include:

Advanced Learning AI: Exploring the future of autonomous agentic systems and their governance.

Global Security: Insights into intelligence, technology risk, and cybersecurity.

Climate Tech: Scenario planning for climate solutions and clean-energy revolutions.

Bifurcation of the World Economy: Strategies for navigating a fragmenting global economic landscape.

On June 1, select members of the Pattern team will introduce five new physics papers scaling from quantum to the cosmos; and on June 2, FiRe will feature the Advanced AI Day, hosted by Pattern. Pattern will also host a reception that afternoon.

Mark R. Anderson, Pattern Computer chair and CEO, commented, “FiRe 2026 is poised to be a landmark summit, convening global leaders to facilitate the ideas, discoveries, and cross-sector collaborations that will help define the trajectory of global technology and environmental stewardship; and we are indeed proud to again be hosting the Advanced AI Day at the Annual FiRe 2026 Conference. For over twenty years, this event has brought together an elite and inspiring group of business executives, innovators, technologists, and investors— described as the ‘global future-building community’—to identify and solve systemic problems in technology and the global economy, and to accelerate tech-driven economic opportunities.”

Mr. Anderson added, “By discovering previously unavailable patterns in data, Pattern is setting a new benchmark for transparency and trust in both machine learning (“ML”) and explainable AI (“XAI”). As a next-generation AI platform company, the Pattern team is pioneering a fundamentally new approach to ML, using our proprietary Pattern Discovery Engine™ “(PDE”). Unlike conventional ML or neural network methods, the PDE is unmatched in its ability to reveal previously hidden relationships in complex, high-dimensional data, rankings in order of parameter contribution to outcomes, and neurosymbolic equations providing exact and accurate explainability.”

Mr. Anderson concluded, “At Pattern, we transform the way correlations and causations are uncovered without bias, through pattern discovery. By enabling transparent, explainable, and experimentally validated discoveries, we are setting a new standard for trust and performance in both AI and scientific innovation. Our proprietary PDE constitutes a new approach to the scientific method, where hypotheses, historically the product of human intuition, are directly and only derived from data. By finding more patterns – and more about them – outcomes are not only free of hypothesis-bias but now achieve true explainability. This is radically different, better, and perhaps also complementary, to language model outcomes. This new mathematics also is hallucination-free – something not available via LLMs – and therefore provides accountability, including real time confidence and risk metrics. In short, the PDE provides a new paradigm for science itself, a goal that scientists and industry leaders have been searching for in trust and transparency.”

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About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc. is a next-generation AI platform company which uses its Pattern Discovery Engine™ to solve the most important and intractable problems in business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very-high-order data that have eluded detection by much larger systems, including LLMs. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, climate challenges and materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, equity trading, AI regulatory compliance in the EU, and energy services. See www.patterncomputer.com.

CONTACT: Laura Guerrant-Oiye (808) 960-2642 – laura@patterncomputer.com

The foregoing contains statements about Pattern Computer’s future that are not statements of historical fact. These statements are “forward looking statements” for purposes of applicable securities laws and are based on current information and/or management’s good faith belief as to future events. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “will,” and similar expressions signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties, which change over time, and actual performance could differ materially from that anticipated by any forward-looking statements. Pattern Computer undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

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