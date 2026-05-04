Spark Biomedical Appoints Anja Krammer as Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate Clinical and Commercial Growth

Dallas, TX, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, TX — May 04, 2026 — Spark Biomedical , a leader in bioelectronic medicine and non-invasive neuromodulation, today announced the appointment of Anja Krammer as Chief Executive Officer.

Krammer brings a proven track record of scaling healthcare and medical technology companies, successfully translating breakthrough innovations into commercially successful products across clinical and consumer markets. She has served on public and private company boards and held senior executive roles driving clinical and commercialization in cardiac, dermatology, and women’s health therapies.

“Spark Biomedical is changing many lives for the better through its novel platform,” said Matt Harrison, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Anja’s leadership, experience, and scientific rigor will take the company to new and exciting heights allowing it to serve so many more that will benefit from Spark’s therapies. The Board is excited to partner with Anja as she leads Spark through its next phase of clinical validation, regulatory advancement, and global commercialization.”

Spark Biomedical has developed proprietary neuromodulation technology targeting the vagus and trigeminal cranial nerves, with applications spanning mental health, women’s health, hemostasis, bleeding disorders and broader wellness indications. Spark’s patented technology has been adopted by leading institutions engaged in the application of neurostimulation for health improvement. The company is advancing both regulated clinical products and consumer-facing solutions built on the same scientific foundation.

“I am honored to join Spark Biomedical as CEO," said Anja Krammer, Chief Executive Officer. "Our innovative technology platform and exceptional team position us to accelerate growth, deliver strong stakeholder value, and lead the bioelectronic medicine market to improve patient health. I look forward to building on our foundation to achieve superior clinical outcomes and commercial success.”



Krammer will prioritize accelerated growth by advancing Spark’s clinical programs and regulatory pathways, expanding commercial capabilities across healthcare and consumer channels, strengthening strategic partnerships, and driving sustainable, profitable revenue expansion.

Krammer, who assumed her role as CEO on May 4th, will also serve on Spark’s Board of Directors. Outgoing CEO and cofounder Daniel Powell will now focus on one of Spark's latest products, the "Neural Tourniquet," leading it through FDA approval and commercialization.