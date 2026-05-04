Tejon Ranch Co. and Dedeaux Properties to Break Ground on 510,000-Square-Foot Industrial Facility, Signaling Confidence in Southern California’s Tightening Supply Market

New Class A development in Kern County at the crossroads of California’s two major freight corridors adds to a fully leased industrial portfolio serving the greater Los Angeles market

TEJON RANCH, Calif., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC) and Dedeaux Properties are preparing to break ground on a 510,385-square-foot Class A industrial facility at the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (“TRCC”) in the Kern County community of Lebec, approximately 75 miles north of Los Angeles.

Situated on a 24.57-acre site, the building designed for single or multi-tenant use, is slated for completion in early 2027. Building features include 36-foot clear height, 100 dock-high doors, 185-foot cross-dock truck courts, an ESFR sprinkler system, as well as 4,000 square feet of turnkey office space.

TRCC is strategically located in the Southern portion of California’s Central Coast, with immediate access to I-5, the West Coast’s principal north-south goods movement corridor, and an easy connection to both I-15 and I-40 east-west corridors via State Highway 58.

The 20-million-square-foot master planned development has emerged as a strategic alternative to an increasingly land-constrained Inland Empire, offering available acreage, direct freeway access, expedited building delivery, and a Foreign Trade Zone designation that allows tenants to defer, reduce, or eliminate customs duties on imported goods. A new residential community, Terra Vista at Tejon, opened in spring 2025, providing quality housing at this thriving employment center.

The current inventory of seven million square feet of developed industrial space is fully occupied by such firms as IKEA, Nestlé USA, L’Oréal, Caterpillar, Dollar General, Camping World, and Famous Footwear, alongside Plant Prefab, a manufacturer of modular homes that signals TRCC’s growing appeal beyond traditional logistics. TRCC currently supports an employment base of 5,000 people.

“Our partnership with Dedeaux is built on shared conviction, which includes knowing when to move,” said Matt Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tejon Ranch Co. “We’re building into a market where industrial supply across Southern California is limited, and leasing demand has been accelerating. Our new facility is well timed to meet the market.”

“We believe in the future development potential of the measured build-out of the remaining 11 million square feet of industrial entitlements within Tejon Ranch Commerce Center,” said Dedeaux Properties Senior Director of Investments Rishi Thakkar. “The speed at which 100% of the existing space was leased or sold to high-caliber tenants underscores TRCC’s strong market positioning and the viability of this evolving industrial hub."

This will be Dedeaux’s second industrial project within the TRCC. In 2024, Dedeaux, which specializes in the investment and development of logistics-oriented real estate in California, sold a 233,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility only months after completion to a national clothing and textile distributor, which was relocating its operations from the Inland Empire.

“Dedeaux Properties has been active in California logistics real estate for decades, and TRCC remains one of the most compelling development sites in the state,” added Brett Dedeaux, CEO and Managing Partner of Dedeaux Properties. “Our joint venture reflects what we believe is a repeatable model: taking advantage of robust market fundamentals in a location that has a strong track record of attracting institutional-grade tenants.”

“Fortune 500 operators and up-and-coming innovators invest and locate here because of our strategic location, deep labor pool and operational efficiencies,” said Derek Abbott, Executive Vice President of Real Estate at Tejon Ranch. “TRCC has established a market reputation that speaks for itself, and that reputation drives demand for new product before it comes online.”

JLL’s Mike McCrary and Mac Hewett have been retained as exclusive leasing brokers.

Fullmer Construction is serving as general contractor of the new development.

About Tejon Ranch Company

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC) is a California-based company whose 270,000-acre landholding supports a diversified portfolio of real estate and land-based businesses. Strategically located approximately 60 miles north of Los Angeles and 30 miles south of Bakersfield, the Company’s operations include the development of commercial and industrial real estate, master planned communities, as well as farming, grazing and game management. Tejon Ranch Co. also generates revenue through ground leases, royalty agreements, and rights-of-way easements supporting infrastructure, energy, telecommunications and utility uses. For more information, please visit www.tejonranch.com.

About Tejon Ranch Commerce Center

Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC) is a premier mixed-use development strategically positioned at the crossroads of Interstate 5 and Highway 99, approximately 40 minutes north of Santa Clarita. Covering 1,450 acres, TRCC features a dynamic mix of industrial, commercial, and residential opportunities that together support more than 5,000 jobs and a growing residential community. The development has attracted a broad roster of Fortune 500 companies and major logistics operators and continues to expand with new industrial and residential capacity.

About Dedeaux Properties

Los Angeles-based Dedeaux Properties, LLC focuses on the investment and development of logistics-oriented properties and is affiliated with family-controlled DART Warehouse Corporation, a national full-service logistics provider founded in 1936. In addition to a portfolio of over 14.1 million square feet of industrial space and yards, Dedeaux Properties has an active pipeline of industrial properties, including warehouse/distribution, truck terminals, trailer yards, and cold storage facilities.

MEDIA CONTACT:

For Tejon Ranch Company:

Nicholas Ortiz

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs

nortiz@tejonranch.com

(661) 331-0313

For Dedeaux Properties:

Bruce Beck/Brandon Beck

DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc.

bruce@dbrpr.com; brandon@dbrpr.com

(818) 540-8077

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66cc9bb1-e57c-40b6-894a-4f67d6674c18