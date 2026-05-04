PrimoHoagies Offers 50% Off Fan-Favorite Hoagies on National Hoagie Day

PHILADELPHIA, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On National Hoagie Day, Tuesday, May 5, PrimoHoagies is offering 50% off select Primo Size hoagies, serving up the unmistakable taste of an authentic Philadelphia hoagie. Known for premium meats and cheeses sliced to order and served on the brand’s signature freshly baked seeded bread, the offer is available for PrimoPerks members at the brand’s locations nationwide.

On National Hoagie Day, PrimoHoagies is leaning into its Philadelphia roots to spotlight what sets a true hoagie apart from an ordinary sandwich. The 50% off offer is valid for PrimoPerks members on three of PrimoHoagies’ most iconic varieties – the Italian, Turkey & Cheese, and Ham & Cheese – each crafted with carefully selected ingredients and inspired by time-honored family recipes that deliver the unmistakable flavor of a true hoagie.

PrimoPerks members can redeem the offer in-store, online, or through the PrimoHoagies mobile app at participating locations nationwide, all day on May 5, 2026. Guests can download the PrimoHoagies app to order ahead and start earning rewards on hoagies, catering trays and sides. PrimoPerks members earn 1 point for every $1 spent on hoagies, catering trays and sides.

Once members reach 250 points, they will score a free Primo Size Hoagie. Members also enjoy birthday rewards, exclusive offers, and special promotions throughout the year. Download the PrimoHoagies app in the Apple App Store or Google Play or visit PrimoHoagies.com to join.

VISUALS: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/AniC5YjXEw

For more than 30 years, PrimoHoagies has been bringing the unmistakable taste of Philadelphia to the communities it serves. Founded in South Philadelphia, the brand built its reputation on an unwavering commitment to quality — from premium meats and cheeses sliced fresh, to its proprietary seeded bread baked throughout the day, and hoagies crafted to order. More than just a sandwich, a hoagie is a Philly staple rooted in tradition, built with care, and defined by the quality of every ingredient.

For more information about PrimoHoagies, visit PrimoHoagies.com or follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

*Offer valid on May 5, 2026. Must be a PrimoPerks member. Not valid with other offers.

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Born in Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies has proudly served authentic Italian specialty hoagies, crafted from family recipes, using freshly sliced Thumann’s meats and cheeses on its award-winning seeded bread. Voted “Best Sandwich Shop in America” by USA Today three years running, PrimoHoagies has grown to more than 125 locations nationwide, building a loyal following through its commitment to quality, consistency, and neighborhood-style service. Headquartered in South Jersey, PrimoHoagies continues to grow across the U.S, bringing its beloved hoagies to new communities. For more information, visit PrimoHoagies.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Carly Hutter

On behalf of PrimoHoagies

610-908-6150

ch@alliancemarketingpartners.com

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