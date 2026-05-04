Vectorworks Architect 2026 Advances as Finalist in Architizer A+Product Awards

Columbia, MD, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. is a finalist in this year’s Architizer A+Product Awards, with Vectorworks Architect 2026 shortlisted in the Best in Technology – Design Tools category. This group honors software and hardware tools that help AEC industry professionals maximize their creativity, practice their craft more efficiently, and run their businesses more effectively.

The Architizer A+Product Awards celebrate the most innovative building products across more than 30 categories. The awards shine a spotlight on the tools shaping the future of architecture and interior design.

“Every release of Vectorworks Architect is built around a simple idea: give architects the freedom to design without compromise,” said Rubina Siddiqui, AIA, VP of Product Marketing at Vectorworks. “Being recognized again by Architizer underscores our commitment to delivering adaptable, intuitive tools that support the way designers truly think, model, and collaborate.”

As the ultimate BIM software for architecture design, Vectorworks Architect allows you to sketch, model, and document in a fully integrated workflow with the world’s most design-centric BIM solution. With superior 2D graphics, 3D modeling, visualization tools, and cloud-based collaboration with Vectorworks Cloud services, Architect is designed to deliver absolute creative expression and maximum efficiency.

In addition to the jury-selected honors, Architizer will recognize a Popular Choice winner in each category, determined by public voting now open through May 15, 2026. Popular Choice and Jury winners will be announced in June 2026.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and design, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Professionals worldwide are using Vectorworks on Mac and Windows to create, connect, and influence the next generation of design. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, Germany, and Switzerland, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

About Architizer

Architizer’s core mission is to empower architects by connecting designers with building-product manufacturers, and via our inspiring content, awards programs, competitions and global reach, spotlighting the world’s best architecture. We connect architects with the tools they need to build better buildings, better cities, and a better world.

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