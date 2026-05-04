Aegis Treatment Centers Launches Mobile Medication Vehicle to Expand Access to Addiction Care in Pasadena and Surrounding Areas

Pasadena, CA, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasadena, CA - 5/4/2026 – Aegis Treatment Centers, part of the Pinnacle Treatment Centers family of companies, today announced the launch of the first of four Mobile Medication Vehicles (MMV) in California. The vehicle is a fully equipped, community-based mobile clinic designed to bring safe, effective, and convenient treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD) directly to residents of Pasadena and surrounding areas. The vehicle will operate five days a week with two daily stops to reduce transportation barriers and reach people where they are.

The MMV will follow this daily, Monday - Friday route schedule:

Stop 1: 6:00am-9:00am | Casa Milagrosa (161 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA)

Casa Milagrosa (161 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA) Stop 2: 10:00am-1:00pm | St. Francis Center (1835 S Hope St, Los Angeles, CA)

The MMV will offer medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) - including methadone and buprenorphine (Suboxone®) - along with telehealth counseling, recovery support, and referrals to additional services as needed. These services are designed to provide confidential, judgment‑free care that meets people closer to home.

“Bringing this Medication Vehicle to Pasadena and Los Angeles County is more than a service expansion - it’s a statement about who we are and what we stand for”, said Rebecca Mitchell, Regional Vice President for Pinnacle Treatment Centers. “Access to life-saving treatment should never depend on distance, transportation, or circumstance. When someone is ready for help, care should be ready for them.”

The MMV is for people in Pasadena and Los Angeles County, including those with limited access to transportation who would benefit from timely access to medication and supportive services. Medi‑Cal, Medicare, commercial insurance, and self‑pay will be accepted. “This vehicle allows us to meet people where they are - in their own community - with dignity, consistency, and compassion”, says Mitchell. “For Pasadena, this means stronger support for families, reduced barriers to care, and a clear pathway to recovery close to home. I am incredibly proud of our team and the lasting impact this will have.”

How It Works

Walk‑ups & scheduled intakes : People can be assessed and admitted on-site and connected to ongoing care.

: People can be assessed and admitted on-site and connected to ongoing care. Medication on operating days : Consistent access to MOUD helps stabilize symptoms and support recovery.

: Consistent access to MOUD helps stabilize symptoms and support recovery. Counseling & recovery support: On‑site support with referrals to additional services as needed.

Aegis Treatment Centers will also be opening Mobile Medication Vehicle extensions of their facilities in Delano, Manteca, and Fresno in the coming weeks.

Launch-Day Media Availability

Aegis will offer on‑site tours of the MMV and interviews with program leaders during launch week. To coordinate coverage or schedule a visit, please contact:



Caitlyn VanHemelryck

(714) 313-0502

caitlyn.vanhemelryck@pinnacletreatment.com

About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Pinnacle Treatment Centers is a leading provider of comprehensive substance abuse treatment services across multiple states. Established with a commitment to accessible and affordable care, Pinnacle offers a full range of addiction treatment services, including medically supervised withdrawal management, inpatient and outpatient treatment, sober living with Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP), medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD), and other recovery support services. The organization integrates evidence-based practices and personalized care plans to address the unique needs of each individual. Pinnacle Treatment Centers is dedicated to helping patients achieve lasting recovery and improve their quality of life through compassionate and professional support. For more information, visit www.pinnacletreatment.com.

Note to the editor:

Images and interviews are available upon request.

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