Global Engineering Staffing Company, Janikin Energy, Wins HSBC Expansion & Growth Award in London





Photo: Shuvo Loha, Founder and COO of Janikin Energy with Taryn Robertson and Jagdeep Rai of HSBC. Photo courtesy of Janikin Energy.

LONDON, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janikin Energy, a global contract recruitment and technical consultancy firm serving complex energy and infrastructure projects, has been named the winner of the Expansion & Growth Award category at The Small Business Growth Awards in London, in association with HSBC and the FSB.

The award recognizes businesses that have expanded internationally and demonstrated strong revenue and workforce growth while maintaining service standards, employee retention, and long-term sustainability.

Janikin Energy was recognized for its continued international growth and its role in supplying technical talent to major energy and infrastructure projects across more than 30 countries. Now operating across 8 international offices, the company’s portfolio has traditionally focused on power generation, oil and gas, petrochemicals and renewables. Yet it has also increasingly applied that expertise to newer growth markets, such as green hydrogen and grid transformation. Growth has been deliberately centred on North America and the Middle East, now established as the company’s key markets.

The company’s recognition highlights its ability to expand internationally while maintaining the service standards and technical specialization that have defined its business.

Shuvo Loha, Founder and Global COO at Janikin Energy, commented, “We are grateful to receive this award as a meaningful recognition of Janikin Energy’s international growth journey and the strength of our work across complex infrastructure and energy markets. It also reflects the dedication of our team, the trust of our clients and contractors, and our commitment to delivering the talent and consultancy expertise needed for critical energy infrastructure projects worldwide.”

“We also want to sincerely thank HSBC for the trust they placed in our executive team while supporting our expansion into multiple countries where others have not shared the same risk appetite.”

The award was presented as part of the HSBC Small Business Growth Awards celebration in London, where businesses were recognized for achievements in expansion, resilience, and sustainable growth.

About Janikin Energy

Janikin Energy is a global recruitment and technical consultancy firm founded in 2009 that provides specialized technical talent to support complex infrastructure projects. With 8 international subsidiaries and operations spanning more than 30 countries, it provides specialist engineering talent alongside compliance, payroll and immigration to solve complex project and global mobility challenges.

Its work includes projects across the energy and infrastructure landscape, including green hydrogen initiatives in Canada, power generation & grid transformation projects in the Mid-west, water infrastructure in California and desalination plants in the Middle East.

Contact Details

Contact person: Shuvo Loha

Position: Global COO

Company: Janikin Energy

Email: hq@janikin.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b1b2dcc-fbbf-43dd-a44d-fb248b0cd1c1