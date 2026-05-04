LiabilityScore Announces New Platform to Bring Credit-Score Logic to Contract Risk — Built for Small Businesses, Not Lawyers

STAFFORD, VIRGINIA, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiabilityScore™ today announced the first AI-powered contract risk scoring platform built for that gap. Upload any contract — commercial lease, employment agreement, vendor contract, or personal guaranty — and get a 0–100 risk score with plain-English explanations of every risky clause in under 60 seconds.

A commercial lease scored 35/100 by LiabilityScore — flagging an unconditional personal guaranty, unilateral relocation rights, and profit-sharing clauses buried in the fine print.

Every competing product in this category is built for attorneys and priced at $500 to $2,000 per month. LiabilityScore™ starts free. Paid plans begin at $4.99 per month.

The scoring model follows the same logic as a credit score: higher is safer, 0 is highest risk, 100 is lowest. A score below 40 flags the contract as High Risk. The platform identifies the specific clauses driving that score, explains what each one means in plain English, and surfaces what to negotiate — without replacing an attorney.

"Your landlord's attorney spent three hours on that lease. You're getting 20 minutes to review it," said Anil Premlall, founder of LiabilityScore™. "That's not a fair fight. LiabilityScore™ exists to change that math."

LiabilityScore™ is not legal advice. It is a risk intelligence tool — like a credit score for contracts. Free to start at https://liabilityscore.com/.

About LiabilityScore™

LiabilityScore™ is a contract risk scoring platform that analyzes any lease, loan, employment agreement, or vendor contract and returns a 0–100 risk score with a plain-English breakdown of every risky clause. Like FICO, but for contracts.

Press Inquiries

Anil Premlall

anil [at] premlall.com

https://liabilityscore.com/