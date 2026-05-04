[Latest] Global Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market Size/Share Worth USD 46.9 Billion by 2035 at a 18.5% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (NGS, Method, Exome Sequencing, Enrichment Sequencing, Amplicon Sequencing, Others, Application, Cancer Gene Sequencing, Inherited Disease Screening, Drug Development, Forensic Genomics, 16S ribosomal RNA (rRNA) sequencing, Others), By Workflow (Data Analysis, Pre-sequencing, Sequencing), By Application (Drug Discovery, Human Biomedical Research, Plant & Animal Sciences, Others), By Type (DNA Based Targeted Sequencing, RNA Based Targeted Sequencing), By End Use (Academic Research, Pharma & Biotech Entities, Hospitals & Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market was valued at approximately USD 8.6 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 10.2 billion in 2026, and is projected to grow to around USD 46.9 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 18.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Trends

Targeted DNA and RNA sequencing uses a special next-generation sequencing method that allows researchers to study specific genetic materials, certain genomic areas, and known RNA molecules with clinical or biological value, rather than doing a full genomic or transcriptomic study.

The method uses established DNA or RNA target selection methods through amplicon-based or hybrid-capture panel technologies to enrich selected genetic materials, which enables researchers to focus their sequencing efforts on the most valuable genomic areas. The method permits scientists to achieve deep sequencing coverage combined with strong detection abilities, which allow for precise identification of genetic alterations that include mutations and copy number changes and gene fusions and expression variations, even when working with minimal or substandard samples.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market?

The targeted DNA and RNA sequencing market grows because government organizations and health agencies require genomic data to monitor infectious diseases and track pathogen evolution and detect initial disease outbreaks. Testing facilities can use targeted sequencing panels to detect specific pathogens and their variants together with antimicrobial resistance indicators, which makes these panels suitable for use in routine surveillance operations. National genomics initiatives and better public health systems and knowledge from recent global health emergencies drive the progress of targeted DNA and RNA sequencing for continuous disease monitoring and community health assessment.

Additionally, the targeted DNA and RNA sequencing market continues to grow because pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies use these technologies to discover biomarkers and confirm research targets and develop companion diagnostics. Targeting specific genomic sequences enables researchers to investigate essential medical genes and biological pathways, which supports the development of patient classification systems and clinical trial designs and treatment outcome assessments. The approach works best in translational research because scientists can use genomic discoveries for clinical applications, and the method gives results at lower costs and with high accuracy and reliability.

(A free sample of the Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.

Includes tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Healthcare Foresights (HEALTHCARE FORESIGHTS) research methodology

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Segment Insight

By Application

The human biomedical research segment is growing at a significant rate over the projected period. The segment exists as the leading segment because academic researchers and clinical researchers now prefer targeted sequencing for their work in cancer genomics and rare disease research and biomarker discovery, combined with the rising funds allocated to precision medicine initiatives and large-scale genomic projects.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing market forward?

What are the Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

North America held the highest market share in 2025. The revenue growth of the region is supported by three factors, which include the fast adoption of liquid biopsy-targeted sequencing technology and the active research and development work of pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms and the comprehensive clinical trial studies that use targeted genomic tests. North America has emerged as a key driver of worldwide market revenue because its leading sequencing technology providers and their growing reimbursement support for clinically validated NGS panels and their beneficial regulatory frameworks continue to drive market growth.

Besides, the Asia Pacific market has the highest rate of growth in the Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing market. The rising cancer rates and growing elderly population together with increased understanding of molecular testing for early cancer detection and specific treatment selection are driving greater demand from hospitals and diagnostic labs. This is expected to drive the regional market.

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Browse the full “Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (NGS, Method, Exome Sequencing, Enrichment Sequencing, Amplicon Sequencing, Others, Application, Cancer Gene Sequencing, Inherited Disease Screening, Drug Development, Forensic Genomics, 16S ribosomal RNA (rRNA) sequencing, Others), By Workflow (Data Analysis, Pre-sequencing, Sequencing), By Application (Drug Discovery, Human Biomedical Research, Plant & Animal Sciences, Others), By Type (DNA Based Targeted Sequencing, RNA Based Targeted Sequencing), By End Use (Academic Research, Pharma & Biotech Entities, Hospitals & Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/targeted-dna-rna-sequencing-market

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 10.2 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 46.9 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 8.6 billion CAGR Growth Rate 18.5% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Technology, Workflow, Application, Type, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In February 2025, Volta Labs, which operates as a top genomics applications company, revealed its strategic focus areas for 2025 together with its new Callisto App capabilities that now feature RNA library preparation and single-cell preparation and multi-sequencer support. (Source: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volta-labs-unveils-2025-application-roadmap-for-ngs-sample-prep-at-agbt-302382988.html)

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List of the prominent players in the Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market:

Illumina

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

PierianDx

Genomatix GmbH

DNASTAR Inc.

Perkin Elmer Inc.

Others

The Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

NGS Method Exome Sequencing Enrichment Sequencing Amplicon Sequencing Others Application Cancer Gene Sequencing Inherited Disease Screening Drug Development Forensic Genomics 16S ribosomal RNA (rRNA) sequencing

Others

By Workflow

Data Analysis

Pre-sequencing

Sequencing

By Application

Drug Discovery

Human Biomedical Research

Plant & Animal Sciences

Others

By Type

DNA Based Targeted Sequencing

RNA Based Targeted Sequencing

By End Use

Academic Research

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/targeted-dna-rna-sequencing-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market? What were the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/targeted-dna-rna-sequencing-market

Reasons to Purchase Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market Report

The Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide in the Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing industry.

Managers in the Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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