CRN Recognizes 11 Employees at Climb Channel Solutions on the 2026 Women of the Channel List and Names Climb’s Chief Marketing Officer as one of the 2026 Women of the Channel Power 100

This recognition reinforces Climb’s role in advancing innovation, leadership, and collaboration in the channel

EATONTOWN, N.J., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc., proudly announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Kim Stevens, CMO, as one of the 2026 Women of the Channel Power 100. This prestigious honor highlights an elite subset of influential leaders chosen from the CRN® 2026 Women of the Channel list. Furthermore, The Channel Company, has recognized 11 Climb leaders on the Women of the Channel list for 2026.

This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2026 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to supporting the success of their partners and customers.

Climb’s 2026 WOTC Winners List includes:

Beth Davis

Vanessa Delrieu

Sandy DeVico

Danielle Franco

Melinda Gerisilo

Erin King

Jessica Lindof

Jennifer Mish

Sarah Peters

Nicole Shanley

Kim Stevens (2026 CRN WOTC List and Power 100 List)



From within this impressive group, the annual Power 100 recognizes some of the most influential women leaders from technology vendors and distributors who consistently contribute their advocacy and expertise to advancing the channel.

The women on the Power 100 are an inspiration to industry peers and show deep dedication to improving outcomes and opportunities for their own organizations and their partners in the channel ecosystem.

“It’s a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We’re proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry.”

Climb’s contributions to the channel extend beyond technology, driven by a people-first approach that prioritizes leadership, collaboration, and opportunity. By investing in its teams and partners, Climb helps shape a channel community that values diversity, growth, and long-term success.

“I’m incredibly honored to be recognized alongside such an inspiring group of women. What makes this especially meaningful is that it reflects the collective leadership, creativity, and commitment of the people I get to work with every day,” said Kim Stevens, Chief Marketing Officer at Climb, “The channel has given me the opportunity to learn from exceptional leaders, build teams grounded in trust and collaboration, and create partnerships that truly make a difference. I’m continually inspired by the people around me—and grateful to be part of an industry that is evolving through strong, purposeful leadership.”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at Sales@ClimbCS.com

About Climb

Climb is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. Climb is committed to transforming distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

Sean Mansouri, CFA

T: 720-330-2829

CLMB@elevate-ir.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jessica Beaudet

The Channel Company

jbeaudet@thechannelcompany.com