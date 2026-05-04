Billor Launches Billor Driver, the Mobile Platform Powering the Truck Driver Journey





RALEIGH, N.C., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billor, a technology ecosystem combining freight and technology for truck drivers and freight brokers, today launched Billor Driver, a mobile platform designed to power every stage of the truck driver journey, from onboarding to daily operations.

Built as the front door for every driver joining the Billor network, Billor Driver redefines how truck drivers connect with Billor. New drivers can complete their onboarding directly in the app, including selecting their truck, configuring options, choosing the right program, tracking their progress, and scheduling pickup, all within a guided, mobile-first experience.

Once active, drivers use Billor Driver as their day-to-day command center. The app provides real-time access to loads, earnings, documents, and direct communication with Billor, giving truck drivers full visibility and control over their operations.

“The future of trucking will be built on integrated systems, not disconnected tools. Billor Driver is how we bring that together,” said Vincent Goetten, CEO of Billor “The launch of Billor Driver marks a key step in Billor's vision to build a technology-driven infrastructure for freight, designed around the truck driver experience”

About Billor

Billor, short for “Bill of Rights,” is reshaping the highly fragmented, one-trillion-dollar trucking industry through a technology ecosystem built for truck drivers and freight brokers.

For more information, visit billor.us or contact us at ir@billor.us.