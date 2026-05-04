Gabb Music Named a 2026 NAPPA Awards Winner

LEHI, Utah, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabb announces that Gabb Music has been named a 2026 National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA Awards) Winner in the Music category. For over 36 years, NAPPA Awards has helped families identify the best products on the market through rigorous, real-world testing by evaluators, parents, and children.



“Finding safe digital spaces for our kids is an ongoing challenge for families,” says Elena Epstein, Director of the National Parenting Product Awards. “We applaud Gabb Music for providing a platform that allows kids to have autonomy while enjoying a wide selection of music. Gabb Music gives parents a true gift—peace of mind that they so crave.”

Gabb Music earned the recognition for doing what mainstream streaming services haven't: giving kids real music—millions of songs across every era and genre—without explicit lyrics, inappropriate themes, suggestive album art, or adult content. No parental controls required.

Unlike traditional streaming services, Gabb Music uses a proprietary filtration process to screen songs—not just bleeping out words, but excluding any track containing explicit lyrics, sexual innuendo, drug references, or violent content. The result is a library that kids genuinely love and parents never have to second-guess. Designed primarily for kids 12 and under, it's also a natural fit for teens who want real music without the content parents worry about.

NAPPA Awards evaluators praised the app for feeling genuine rather than watered down, noting that kids get to hear popular hits and explore different genres through preset channels or custom playlists—helping them develop their musical taste in a safe environment. One evaluator called it "a parent's dream" for its ad-free, explicit-free experience across pop, rock, country, and more.

"Kids deserve great music. Parents need peace of mind." said Kerri Fox-Metoyer, Head of Entertainment Services. "This recognition is evidence that we're delivering both."

Gabb Music is available in two tiers: Gabb Music ($4.99/month) offers ad-free listening across curated preset channels, while Gabb Music+ ($10.99/month) adds customizable playlists, unlimited skips, offline downloads, and song search.

New subscribers can try Gabb Music+ free for 30 days on the app downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.† Gabb Music is also included with Gabb cellular service plans on all Gabb phones.

To learn more, visit gabb.com/gabb-music.

About Gabb

Founded in 2018, Gabb® helps parents protect childhood with safer tech for kids. Kids only get one childhood and it's threatened by digital dangers like social media, pornography, and predators. Gabb designs safer tech in age-appropriate steps that nurture childhood development and foster the meaningful relationships that prepare kids to become happy, healthy adults. From the Gabb Watch to the Gabb Phone, Gabb builds technology designed to support your child as they grow. Learn more at gabb.com .

#SmartPhones #SafePhones #TechInSteps #MusicStreaming #KidSafeMusicStreaming

About NAPPA Awards

Integrity and honesty are at the core of NAPPA Awards' mission. For over 36 years, the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA Awards) has been ensuring that parents purchase the highest quality products that help them connect and enjoy time with their families. NAPPA Award's team of evaluators, along with parent and child testers, select the best baby gear, toys, apps, games, books, music and other family must-haves to be award winners through year-round product testing. For more information, visit nappaawards.com.

†Gabb Music+ 30-day free trial available to new subscribers via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. After the free trial, Gabb Music+ automatically renews at $10.99/month. Cancel before the trial ends to avoid being charged. Cancel anytime at gabb.com. Gabb Music subscriptions bundled with Gabb phone wireless service cannot be transferred to non-Gabb devices.

Contact

For media inquiries, please contact:

Brandon Jeppson, Director Product Marketing and Research

brandon.jeppson@gabb.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/892d4685-e8bd-4b74-a091-68c32af7c522