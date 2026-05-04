Providence Saint John’s Health Center Reinforces its Commitment to Maternal and Newborn Care Through Newly Named Maria Shriver Labor, Delivery and Family Wellness Unit

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Providence Saint John’s Health Center is strengthening its commitment to and vision for maternal and newborn care through the naming of the Maria Shriver Labor, Delivery and Family Wellness Unit. This milestone reinforces the health center’s longstanding commitment to holistic, family‑centered maternity care.

The announcement was made on April 29, 2026, during the 20th annual Think Pink for Women’s Wellness, held by the Irene Dunne Guild at the Bel‑Air Bay Club in Pacific Palisades in support of Providence Saint John’s.

“The Maria Shriver Labor, Delivery and Family Wellness Unit reflects our commitment to caring for families during one of the most important moments in their lives,” said Michael Ricks, chief executive, Providence LA‑Coastal Service Area and Providence Saint John’s Health Center. “Our role is to ensure a safe delivery and to support families with compassion and care as they begin this next chapter.”

In a statement, Maria Shriver said, “The naming reflects the evolution of maternity care and a strong belief that we need to focus on the well‑being of women and their families across the entire birth journey. Health begins in utero, and that includes the health of the entire family. It’s really important that we care for babies, their parents and their entire village to give them the best possible start in life.”

The Maria Shriver Labor, Delivery and Family Wellness Unit will be dedicated to supporting mothers, fathers and partners from the beginning of their parenting journey. Designed to help families feel prepared, the unit emphasizes sharing the information and resources they need to confidently welcome and care for their newborn. With our high standards of care continually evolving, future enhancements being explored for the unit include additional wellness resources and supportive environments focused on families’ needs. The physical aspects of the wellness unit will be phased in over time throughout the health center’s McAlister Maternal & Newborn Center.

“Maria Shriver’s 20-year legacy of advocacy and support for maternity care at Saint John’s has made a lasting impact,” said Sheryl A. Bourgeois, PhD, president and CEO of Saint John’s Health Center Foundation. “We celebrate the importance of this enduring relationship and our shared belief that to provide the highest level of care we must empower and embrace the whole family.”

Maria Shriver’s Connection To Providence Saint John’s & Healthcare

Shriver’s connection to Providence Saint John’s dates back decades. Her four children were born at the hospital, and in 2004 her name became associated with maternity care through the Maria Shriver Nursery. She is a former first lady of California, an award‑winning journalist and author, founder of the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement and co‑founder of the Cleveland Clinic Women’s Comprehensive Health and Research Center.

Think Pink for Women’s Wellness

Think Pink for Women’s Wellness is produced by the Irene Dunne Guild, a support organization of Providence Saint John’s. Now in its 20th year, the event brings together women from across the community for education, conversation and philanthropy in support of women’s health.

Proceeds from Think Pink support women’s health initiatives at Providence Saint John’s, including nursing scholarships, caregiver and family support services and the acquisition of medical equipment.

About Providence Saint John’s Health Center

Providence Saint John’s Health Center has served West Los Angeles since 1942, offering university-level care and research in a community hospital setting. The 266-bed hospital is nationally recognized for excellence in heart and vascular care, oncology, orthopedics and women’s health and has earned Magnet designation for nursing excellence, the nation’s highest honor for professional nursing practice. Saint John’s is consistently rated for exceptional patient experience, including a four-star designation from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Rooted in the Catholic health care tradition, Saint John’s remains committed to personalized care and improving health outcomes for all, especially the poor and vulnerable. For more information, visit providence.org/saintjohns.

About The Irene Dunne Guild

The Irene Dunne Guild, a support group of more than 100 dynamic and caring women, encompasses one of Saint John’s most vital philanthropic and service groups. Founded in 1987, the Guild has raised more than $18 million for Saint John’s programs, equipment and special projects through countless galas, events, patron drives and other fundraisers. To learn more about the Irene Dunne Guild, visit irenedunneguild.org .





Pictured from left: Sheryl A. Bourgeois, PhD, president and CEO of Saint John’s Health Center Foundation; Ruth Sorotzkin, MD, family medicine physician, president and CEO of Saint John’s Multispecialty Medical Group, and executive medical director of Saint John’s Women’s Health & Wellness Institute; Janis Gallo, president, Irene Dunne Guild; keynote speaker Maria Shriver; Suzanne Caldwell, vice president, Irene Dunne Guild; and Michael Ricks, chief executive, Providence LA-Coastal Service Area and Providence Saint John’s Health Center.

Media Contact:

Shannon Novotne

651-592-2167

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f052405-cf27-4729-904d-589a86a37d33