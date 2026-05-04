Tim Lamb Group Brokers the Sale of Friendship Ford of Lenoir in North Carolina to CarHeroes

Columbus, OH, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, is pleased to announce it has represented the seller, Friendship Automotive, in the successful sale of Friendship Ford of Lenoir. The 25,258 square-foot dealership, located at 515 Wilkesboro Blvd. NE., in Lenoir, North Carolina has been renamed CarHeroes Ford, and was purchased by CarHeroes President, Matthew Nunlist.

The transaction, which closed on April 29, 2026, was facilitated by Tim Lamb Group Directors Chris Infantino and Bob Wolfbauer, whom each bring over 30 years of experience working with Ford Motor Company. Their extensive backgrounds in Ford's dealership appointment and market representation processes were instrumental in guiding the transaction from start to finish.

Mitch Walters and Brandon Walters with Friendship Automotive, had successfully owned and operated the Lenoir store since 2019. Friendship Automotive owns 16 dealerships in Tennessee, West Virginia and North Carolina, the Walters elected to sell Lenoir to rebalance their dealership portfolio to reinvest in other markets.

"I have known Chris for many years, and his experience with Ford and the dealer appointment process made it an easy decision to work with him to help us sell the Lenoir dealership," stated Mitch Walters.

Brandon Walters added, "With over 60 years of combined experience at Ford, particularly in dealer appointments, Chris and Bob were invaluable. From navigating manufacturer approval and ultimately closing the transaction, their expertise was critical. Whether buying or selling a Ford dealership, there is no one more qualified to deliver a successful outcome."

Building on the Walters' experience working with Tim Lamb Group, the firm's representatives emphasized the collaborative nature of the transaction and the importance of aligning both parties for long-term success.

For CarHeroes, this acquisition marks its first franchised dealership. The company currently operates three independent used vehicle dealerships in the Tampa Bay area and identified North Carolina as a strong growth market. They have plans in place for a Ford-required Signature 2.0 interior and exterior renovation to further enhance the customer experience. They will also be retaining as many current employees as possible through the transaction.

Chris Infantino commented, "It was a privilege to represent Friendship Automotive in this transaction. Mitch and Brandon have built a strong operation in Lenior, and we were proud to help them achieve their strategic goals while ensuring a smooth transition to a well-qualified buyer."

Bob Wolfbauer echoed that sentiment, noting that deep manufacturer knowledge played a key role throughout the process, adding, "Our experience within Ford's franchising and market representation functions allows us to anticipate and efficiently manage the complexities of the approval process. This transaction is a great example of aligning the right buyer and seller while meeting the manufacturer's requirements."

For more information on Tim Lamb Group visit, https://timlambgroup.com/.

About Tim Lamb Group

Since 2006, Tim Lamb Group has been the number one choice for dealers looking to sell, or purchase, a new vehicle dealership. Fifteen regional directors handle billions of dollars per year in transactions for multiple dealer operators in every part of the United States and Canada. The Group has leveraged their OEM management experience and retail dealership background to become the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America. For more information and dealerships for sale, visit www.timlambgroup.com

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