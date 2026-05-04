Tru Cooperative Bank expands Mortgage Broker Centre into Ontario through MCAP partnership

LANGLEY, B.C., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tru Cooperative Bank, formerly First West Credit Union, has announced the expansion of its Mortgage Broker Centre into Ontario through a strategic partnership with MCAP, a leading Canadian mortgage lender and servicer. With more than 80 years of history in B.C., Tru Cooperative Bank enters the Ontario market as a well‑established financial cooperative, bringing the scale, stability and lending experience of a long‑standing B.C. institution as it expands thoughtfully beyond its home province.

Through the partnership, Tru Cooperative Bank will leverage MCAP’s national expertise in underwriting, servicing and mortgage technology to support licensed mortgage brokers in Ontario. The model enables mortgage access to be extended into new markets while maintaining strong risk management practices, service standards and cooperative values.

“Growing thoughtfully and sustainably has long been central to our approach, and while Ontario is a new market for us, mortgage brokers in British Columbia have partnered with us for more than 15 years — benefiting from decades of experience as a trusted B.C. financial institution, a full-spectrum mortgage offering, and a broker‑led model that has proven its value over time,” says Launi Skinner, CEO of Tru Cooperative Bank. “Through our transition to a federal cooperative bank and our partnership with MCAP, we’re applying that same successful blueprint in Ontario while scaling responsibly and staying true to who we are as a values-based financial cooperative.”

As part of the partnership, MCAP provides underwriting, adjudication, servicing and administrative support, while mortgages are funded using Tru Cooperative Bank capital. To support the expansion, Tru Cooperative Bank is investing in dedicated local broker support in Ontario, ensuring strong relationship management and responsive, market‑specific expertise as broker activity grows across the province.

“MCAP is proud to partner with Tru Cooperative Bank as they begin their national expansion as a cooperative bank. By leveraging our advanced technology solutions and the expertise of our dedicated team, we are committed to supporting Tru Cooperative Bank’s growth,” says Paul Bruce, Executive Vice-President Single Family, MCAP. “We look forward to assisting Tru Cooperative Bank on its expansion into the broker market beyond British Columbia. Together, we are poised to deliver innovative solutions to the broker channel and create outstanding value for homeowners across Canada.”

Expanding mortgage lending through the broker channel beyond B.C. is an important part of Tru Cooperative Bank’s long‑term growth plans. The organization’s recent transition to a federally regulated credit union enables this next phase of growth, including the expansion into Ontario alongside its partnership with MCAP, reflecting a broader commitment to responsible national expansion, diversification and the use of trusted partnerships to create long‑term value for members.

About Tru Cooperative Bank, formerly First West Credit Union

Tru Cooperative Bank brings together the best of both worlds, combining the strength and stability of a leading Canadian financial institution, and the care and community leadership of a local cooperative. With nearly $21 billion in total assets and assets under administration, and more than 289,000 members, Tru Cooperative Bank offers clear, practical advice and modern banking that’s designed to be digital when it should be, and personal when it matters.

Through its local brands — Envision Financial, Valley First, Island Savings, and Enderby & District Financial — Tru Cooperative Bank has contributed more than $44 million back to local communities while cultivating a nationally-recognized culture shaped by courageous leadership, authentic connection and collective strength. Learn more at firstwestcu.ca and see how we’re redefining banking to create a future where everyone can flourish.

About MCAP

MCAP is one of Canada’s largest independent Mortgage Finance Companies with over $150 billion in assets under management. MCAP originates, trades, securitizes and services residential, construction and commercial assets on behalf of institutional investors and lenders.

About Cooperative Banking

A cooperative bank is a financial institution owned and democratically governed by its members — the people it serves. This structure fundamentally changes what success looks like: instead of maximizing returns for distant shareholders, a cooperative bank prioritizes its members long-term financial well-being and directs earnings back into member value and community impact.