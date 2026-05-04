Visionary Holdings Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Delisting Determination Letter Related to Delinquent Listing Fees

TORONTO, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GV) (the “Company” or “Visionary”) today announced that it received a staff determination letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on April 29, 2026, notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(f) due to delinquent listing fees and that Nasdaq had determined to delist the Company’s securities unless the Company timely requested a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

As stated in the Nasdaq notice, the Company had an outstanding fee balance of approximately US$35,000 related to annual listing fees. Nasdaq further indicated that, unless the Company requested a hearing by May 6, 2026, trading of the Company’s common shares would be suspended at the opening of business on May 8, 2026, and Nasdaq would file a Form 25-NSE with the Securities and Exchange Commission to remove the Company’s securities from listing and registration on Nasdaq.

Following receipt of the notice, the Company paid the outstanding Nasdaq listing fee balance. The Company is working with Nasdaq regarding the status of this matter and will provide further updates as appropriate.

The Company remains committed to maintaining compliance with all applicable Nasdaq listing requirements.

This press release is being issued in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt public disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notice, including the specific rule involved and the basis for the determination.

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. is a Canadian-based company listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “GV.” The Company has historically operated in the education sector and has been pursuing strategic development opportunities across emerging business areas, including health technology, biotechnology, new energy vehicles, and related industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s communications with Nasdaq, the status of its Nasdaq listing, its expectations concerning compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, and its ability to maintain compliance with applicable Nasdaq listing standards. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others, Nasdaq’s review of the Company’s payment and listing status, the Company’s ability to satisfy Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements, the potential suspension or delisting of the Company’s securities, market conditions, business performance, and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:

Visionary Holdings Inc.

Email: ir@visionary.holdings