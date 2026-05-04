Senseonics Announces Closing of $92 Million Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares 

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of $92 million of shares of its common stock and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants. Senseonics sold 10,400,000 shares of its common stock, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase 2,400,000 additional shares of common stock, and 8,000,000 pre-funded warrants. The shares of common stock were sold at a price to the public of $5.00 per share and the pre-funded warrants were sold at a purchase price of $4.999 per share, which equals the public offering price per share of the common stock less the $0.001 exercise price per share of each pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds to Senseonics from the offering were approximately $92.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Senseonics.

TD Cowen and Barclays acted as joint book-running managers and Mizuho and Lake Street acted as bookrunners for the offering.



The offering was made pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus (File No. 333-289306) that was originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 6, 2025 and became effective on August 18, 2025. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting TD Securities (USA) LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at TDManualrequest@broadridge.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (“Senseonics”) is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics’ CGM systems Eversense® 365 and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user’s smartphone.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors

investors@senseonics.com