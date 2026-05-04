CoinShares ETPs Now Available on Bourse Direct as France Opens Retail Access to Regulated Crypto Products

4 May 2026 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares PLC ("CoinShares" or "the Group") (Nasdaq: CSHR), a global leading asset manager specializing in digital assets today announced that 5 products of its range of physically-backed crypto Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs) are now available to retail investors through Bourse Direct, one of France's leading online brokerage platforms.

The listing gives Bourse Direct's clients direct access to CoinShares's regulated crypto investment products through their existing securities accounts — no wallets, no private keys, no operational complexity. Investors can gain exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP and other major digital assets through products structured under prospectus regime.

The move comes as France joins a broader European trend of opening regulated crypto access to individual investors. With MiCA now in force across the EU, and with a clarified AMF policy for crypto ETPs, French brokerage platforms are increasingly integrating crypto ETPs alongside traditional equities and ETFs, bringing the asset class into the mainstream of retail wealth management.

CoinShares's position in France is reinforced by its existing partnership with BoursoBank, the country's number one online brokerage platform. Together, these distribution relationships establish CoinShares as the reference issuer for crypto ETPs in the French market.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinShares, commented: "France is opening up to regulated crypto products at a moment when the infrastructure is finally ready to support retail demand at scale. Our products were built for exactly this transition — institutional-grade structure, transparent pricing, and access through the platforms investors already use. With BoursoBank and now Bourse Direct, we are well positioned to lead the French market for crypto ETPs."

CoinShares has been issuing crypto ETPs since 2015, when it launched the world's first bitcoin ETP. The Group manages over $7 billion in assets and holds the leading market position in Europe for digital asset ETPs.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is a leading global asset manager specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker CSHR. For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

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