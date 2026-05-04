WeShop to Present at the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP), (“WeShop” or the “Company”), the first community-owned social commerce platform, today announced Founder John Garner will present at the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational, taking place May 17–19, 2026, at the Luxe Sunset Blvd. Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

John Garner will deliver a corporate presentation outlining WeShop’s business model, strategic roadmap, cross-category behavioral data that drive new value and insights for both retailers and users, and how their model fundamentally reshapes commerce by turning customer loyalty into ownership. The presentation will review the company’s plans to expand market presence in the UK and U.S. and its approach to driving long-term shareholder value.

Presentation Details:

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Time: 11:30 a.m. PT

Location: Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel, Los Angeles and virtually at https://ldmicroevents.com/

John Garner will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. Investors and analysts interested in meeting directly with John are encouraged to register with LD Micro and submit a meeting request through the conference platform in advance or attend WeShop’s presentation on site.

About WeShop

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) is a pioneering social-commerce platform transforming retail through community ownership. Designed to merge shopping, sharing, and investing, WeShop rewards users with equity for their engagement through its proprietary ShareBack™ program, turning everyday purchases and referring friends who shop through the platform into real ownership. With partnerships spanning hundreds of top retailers and over a billion products, WeShop empowers users to build long-term wealth while discovering and sharing what they love. By combining e-commerce, social interaction, and user ownership, WeShop is leading a global retail revolution—where everyone can earn ownership in the company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the ability for the WeShop community to earn ownership in WeShop. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and WeShop assumes no obligation to update this information. In addition, the events described in these forward-looking statements may not actually arise or may occur in a different manner than anticipated as a result of various factors, including market conditions, as well as other factors described from time to time in WeShop's filings with SEC, including its Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed October 17, 2025 and any amendments thereto available at www.sec.gov .