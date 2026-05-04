NFT LTD Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2025

Hong Kong, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFT Ltd ("NFT" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MI), an emerging online trading platform operator of international art and collectibles, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 1, 2026. The annual report can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Company's investor relations website at https://www.nftoeo.com/investor.html.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at ir@nft-limited.com.

The audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2025 included in the Form 20-F contained an audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm, which included a going concern emphasis of matter paragraph. This announcement is made pursuant to NYSE American Company Guide Section 610(b), which requires separate public announcement of the receipt of an audit opinion containing a going concern paragraph. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company's consolidated financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025.

About NFT Limited

NFT Limited (formerly known as Takung Art Co Ltd.) operates an online electronic platform (www.nftoeo.com) for offering and trading of digital artwork. Through its platform, the Company allows artists/art dealers/owners to access a much bigger art trading market where they can engage with a wide range of investors. It generates revenue in the form of services in connection with the offering and trading of artwork on its platform, primarily consisting of listing fees, trading commissions, and management fees. Please visit: www.nftoeo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Securities Act, including but not limited to our expectations of future financial performance, business strategy or business. These statements constitute forecasts, prospects and forward-looking statements and are not performance guarantees. NFT warns that forward-looking statements are subject to many assumptions, risks and uncertainties that will change over time. Forward looking statements may be identified by words such as "may", "can", "should", "will", "estimate", "plan", "project", "forecast", "intend", "expect", "predict", "believe", "seek", "target", "Outlook" or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described by NFT in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Contact:

Investor Relations

IR@nft-limited.com