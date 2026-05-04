Option Care Health to Participate in the Bank of America Health Care Conference

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (“Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, will participate in the Bank of America Health Care Conference, being held in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, including a fireside chat at 10:40am PT/1:40pm ET. The webcast will be available online at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com .

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 8,000 team members including more than 5,000 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at optioncarehealth.com .

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