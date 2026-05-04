Rumble Announces Timing of First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) (“Rumble” or the “Company”), the Freedom-First technology platform, today announced that it will release financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026 after market close on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The Company will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Access to the live webcast and replay of the conference call, along with related earnings release materials, will be available here and on Rumble's Investor Relations website at investors.rumble.com.

About Rumble

Rumble is a Freedom-First technology platform with a mission to protect a free and open internet. The platform spans cloud, AI, and digital media, including its namesake video service, and is built on a foundation of customer independence and free speech.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Devine MZ Group, MZ North America

203-741-8811

investors@rumble.com

Source: Rumble Inc.