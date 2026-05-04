Main Street Bank, Dr. Edmond Seifried Ph. D, and Jamie Sumner Hosts GDP-50-NOW™ and Release Latest State-Level Economic Update

WOOSTER, Ohio, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDP-50-NOW™, a state-level economic monitoring service, released its latest update today, highlighting a growing divergence between national economic signals and state-level economic momentum across the United States. There are numerous national forecasts of economic growth provided by some of the regional Federal Reserve Banks. While these forecasts are very valuable to decision-makers, they may miss important state-level macroeconomic changes. GDP-50-NOW™attempts to bring the same virtual national GDP forecasting down to the state level to correct the possibility of significant divergence of national and state economic forecasts.

While national indicators continue to suggest overall economic expansion, the report shows that economic conditions vary significantly by state, reinforcing the need for decision-makers to look beyond national averages and evaluate local market dynamics.

Built from the state up, GDP-50-NOW™ provides a more relevant view of economic activity by incorporating key local drivers such as labor conditions, industry composition, housing trends, and deposit and loan growth. This approach delivers timely, state-specific insights that help financial institutions and organizations better understand the economies in which they operate.

“GDP-50-NOW™ fills a critical gap in economic intelligence,” said Dr. Edmond J. Seifried, Ph.D., Founder of GDP-50-NOW™. “National GDP can mask what is actually happening on the ground, and for financial institutions and businesses, local conditions drive real decisions. This framework brings real-time clarity to state-level, economic momentum—where it matters most.”

“Our goal with GDP-50-NOW™ is simple - give institutions the tools to see what is coming at the state level so they can plan smarter, manage risk more effectively, and capitalize on opportunity,” said Jamie Sumner, Partner at Arcsalus Advisors.

“Main Street Bank is proud to host and support GDP-50-NOW™ as a resource for our communities and the broader financial industry,” said Mark Witmer, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President of Main Street Bank. “Providing access to meaningful, state-level economic insight aligns with our commitment to helping our customers and partners make informed, confident decisions in an ever-changing economic environment.”

The GDP-50-NOW™ Dashboard offers a forward-looking snapshot of state economies, including current-quarter GDP growth estimates, key economic indicators, and national benchmarks for comparison, equipping users with actionable data for strategic planning and risk management.

About GDP-50-NOW™

GDP-50-NOW™ is a state-level, economic forecasting model designed to complement national GDP estimates by delivering real-time insights into local economic momentum across all 50 states. The service is used by financial institutions, non-financial institutions, public-sector entities, institutional decision-makers, as well as investors and entrepreneurs seeking timely economic context beyond national averages.

About Dr. Edmond J. Seifried Ph.D.

Over the years, Dr. Ed Seifried has influenced many directors and CEOs within the community banking industry. Widely recognized for his keynote presentations, he is also a respected educator for community bank directors, CEOs, senior management and emerging leaders.

Professor Emeritus of Economics and Business at Lafayette College, Dr. Seifried serves as the Chief Economist for the Southwest Graduate School of Banking at SMU Cox School. He also serves as Dean of the West Virginia School of Banking and The Virginia School of Bank Management.

He currently serves as Executive Consultant of the Sheshunoff Affiliation Program, a nationally recognized initiative providing high-performance education and peer collaboration for community bank leaders. Having also served as a community bank director, Dr. Seifried brings practical insight into governance, strategic planning and risk management.

About Jamie Sumner

Jamie Sumner, Partner at Arcsalus Advisors, has been a trusted advisor to community and regional financial institutions for more than 25 years. He provides guidance in asset/liability management, risk and reward profiling, strategic capital planning, and economic impact on institutional performance. Working closely with boards and executive teams, Jamie translates complex analytics into actionable insights that strengthen performance and governance. He has held senior roles in banking and consulting, building expertise in ALM models, capital planning, economic modeling and investment strategies. Jamie is also a frequent industry speaker and faculty member at banking schools.

About Main Street Bank

Main Street Bank is a locally owned, community-focused financial institution dedicated to providing personalized banking solutions with a hometown touch. With offices throughout the region, the team is committed to helping individuals, families, and businesses achieve their financial goals through exceptional service and trusted advice. From personal and business banking to mortgage and commercial lending, Main Street Bank combines modern technology with community values to make banking simple, secure and meaningful.

Call to Action

To subscribe to GDP-50-NOW™, please visit https://www.gdp-50-now.com/, or to learn more about how these insights can support your organization, please contact us at (800) 404-1103 or info@gdp50now.com.

Disclaimer: The content shared on this website is provided for informational purposes only and reflects the views and opinions of the original author, which may not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of Main Street Bank. Main Street Bank makes no representations or warranties regarding the accuracy or completeness of the information presented. Sharing this content does not constitute endorsement by Main Street Bank; and, the bank shall not be held responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided on the website.

Media Contact:

Donnie Sheller

EVP, Chief Operating Officer

Main Street Bank

dsheller@mymainstreetbank.bank