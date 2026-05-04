Silvaco Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvaco Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SVCO) (“Company”, “Silvaco”), a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable innovative semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and automation, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Walden Rhines, and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Zegeralli, will be participating at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:

Event: Needham Technology, Media, and Consumer Conference

Location: Virtual

Date: Thursday, May 14

Format: Fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time and 1x1’s

Event: B. Riley Securities 2026 Investor Conference

Location: Marina Del Rey, California

Date: Thursday, May 21

Format: 1x1’s only

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.silvaco.com/.

About Silvaco

Silvaco is a provider of AI-enabled TCAD and EDA solutions, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation. Silvaco’s solutions are used for semiconductor and photonics processes, devices, and systems development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, foundries, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Egypt, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Learn more at silvaco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silvaco Group, Inc.'s current expectations. The words “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “project”, “will”, and similar phrases as they relate to Silvaco Group, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silvaco Group, Inc. and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Greg McNiff, investors@silvaco.com

Media Relations:

press@silvaco.com