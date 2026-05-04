Caliber Sets Date for First Quarter 2026 Earnings Announcement & Investor Conference Call

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caliber (Nasdaq CWD), a diversified real estate and digital asset management platform, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results after the close of the stock market on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Management invites all interested parties to its webcast/conference call the same day at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results.

Investors and interested parties can access the live earnings call by dialing (800) 715-9871 (domestic) or (646) 307-1963 (international) and ask to join the Caliber call or use conference ID 5168652.

To listen to the call online, investors can visit the investor relations page of Caliber’s website at https://ir.caliberco.com/. The webcast replay of the conference call will be available on Caliber’s website shortly after the call concludes.

Additional details:

The news release and presentation materials will also be available on the Investor Relations site under "Financial Results".

About Caliber (CaliberCos Inc.)

Caliber (Nasdaq: CWD) is a real estate-focused alternative asset manager with over $2.6 billion in Managed Assets and a 17-year track record investing in middle-market hospitality and multifamily real estate. The Company operates an institutional-quality asset management platform paired with a boutique, hands-on investment approach focused on value creation in underserved market segments. In 2025, Caliber integrated digital asset infrastructure into its platform by investing in LINK, the token underlying Chainlink, a key technology enabling real estate fund tokenization, and is implementing blockchain and tokenization strategies across its investment platform to enhance how assets are financed, owned, and accessed. Investors can participate in Caliber through its publicly traded equity (Nasdaq: CWD), which provides exposure to both its real estate platform and digital asset holdings, and through its private real estate investment funds for accredited investors and financial professionals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the Company’s public offering filed with the SEC and other reports filed with the SEC thereafter. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

CONTACTS:

Caliber Investor Relations:

Ilya Grozovsky

+1 480-214-1915

Ilya@CaliberCo.com