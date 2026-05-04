Kuvi Integrates with KuCoin Broker Pro to Advance Agentic Finance Adoption

Toronto, Canada / Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuvi.ai, the platform pioneering Agentic Finance, today announced its integration with KuCoin through the exchange’s Broker Pro Program (BPP), marking a significant step forward in bridging centralized exchange liquidity with programmable, agent-driven financial infrastructure.

As part of the collaboration, Kuvi is currently undergoing institutional verification within KuCoin’s Broker Pro framework, enabling API-based routing of trading strategies directly to KuCoin while users retain full custody of their assets on the exchange.

The integration introduces a new operating model for digital asset trading, where strategy execution and trade settlement are separated across specialized layers. Users will be able to seamlessly link their KuCoin accounts to Kuvi, deploy condition-based strategies, and execute advanced financial logic through Kuvi’s agentic strategy layer. While strategy execution occurs on Kuvi, all trade settlement and asset custody remain securely on KuCoin. This architecture allows users to access powerful automation and programmable finance capabilities without moving funds off-exchange.

By combining KuCoin’s deep liquidity and global user base with Kuvi’s Agentic Finance infrastructure, the partnership enables both DeFi-native users and centralized exchange participants to engage with a new class of financial strategies. KuCoin users will gain access to Kuvi’s programmable strategy layer. At the same time, Kuvi benefits from expanded distribution and direct integration into one of the industry’s leading exchanges.

The collaboration aligns incentives across both platforms. Kuvi introduces strategy-driven trading volume and advanced automation capabilities to KuCoin’s marketplace. Meanwhile, KuCoin provides the liquidity, execution environment, and user access needed to support Kuvi’s vision of programmable finance. Together, the two platforms are supporting a more accessible and scalable approach to intent-driven strategy deployment, where users can engage with financial opportunities through automation rather than relying solely on manual execution.

“As digital asset markets continue to mature, the convergence of centralized liquidity and decentralized programmability is expected to define the next phase of financial infrastructure,” said Dylan Dewdney, Kuvi’s Co-Founder and CEO. “The Kuvi and KuCoin Broker Pro integration represents an early realization of this model, offering users a pathway to participate in advanced, strategy-driven markets without sacrificing control over their assets.”

"The industry is starting to see an evolution of how everyday users are managing their finances, and Kuvi is part of that movement. Integrating with KuCoin is just a natural fit, further making crypto more approachable for the people,” said Robin Saunders, Senior Manager, Institutional Key Accounts at KuCoin

Kuvi.ai is pioneering what it defines as Agentic Finance, a new class of financial systems designed to translate user intent into autonomous, programmable strategies capable of executing across financial infrastructure. Built on the Agentic Finance Operating System (AFOS), Kuvi enables individuals to compose, simulate, and deploy strategies using modular automation primitives and cross-market execution logic. This framework transforms financial strategy from a manual, institutionally managed process into a programmable infrastructure that can operate continuously and adapt dynamically to market conditions.

Historically, financial infrastructure has evolved in distinct layers. Joint-stock companies enabled capital formation across investors, electronic trading digitized execution, and programmable blockchains introduced decentralized ownership and composable financial systems. However, one critical layer has remained largely inaccessible to individuals: financial strategy. The translation of investor intent into actionable strategies has traditionally been the domain of banks, hedge funds, and asset managers, institutions built to interpret signals, manage risk, and deploy capital through specialized systems.

Kuvi aims to replace that coordination layer with software. Through AFOS, users can define financial objectives that are translated into executable strategies capable of monitoring market signals, evaluating predefined conditions, and allocating capital across markets in real time. This model introduces a new paradigm in finance, where capital is no longer managed solely by institutions, but instead operates through programmable logic defined by the user.

The concept underpinning this shift is what Kuvi describes as “Assets Under Autonomy,” a framework in which financial assets are deployed, managed, and optimized through autonomous strategies rather than discretionary decision-making. By enabling users to express intent and deploy it directly into execution environments like KuCoin, Kuvi is laying the groundwork for a financial system where strategy itself becomes the primary interface.

With this integration, users gain access to a unified experience that combines the security and liquidity of a centralized exchange with the flexibility and intelligence of programmable finance. Strategies can be created and deployed on Kuvi, routed through KuCoin for execution, and settled directly on the exchange, preserving custody while unlocking new forms of automation and efficiency.

About Kuvi.ai

Kuvi.ai is pioneering Agentic Finance — a new class of intelligent, intent-driven systems that unify trading, portfolio management, and on-chain automation. Built on the world’s first Agentic Finance Operating System (AFOS), Kuvi empowers users to manage and grow their wealth through natural-language interaction, modular agentic frameworks, and cross-chain execution. Kuvi.ai recently acquired Altura, expanding its mission to bring agentic automation to every corner of the on-chain economy.

About KuCoin Institutional

KuCoin Institutional is the institutional business arm of KuCoin, dedicated to serving professional investors, funds, and corporate clients with compliant, and efficient digital asset solutions. By integrating advanced trading infrastructure, liquidity access, and institutional- grade custody partnerships, KuCoin Institutional bridges traditional finance with the digital economy.

Learn more at: www.kucoin.com

For more information:

Visit: www.kuvi.ai

Follow Kuvi on X: @Kuvilabs

