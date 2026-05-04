Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RYAN). The investigation focuses on Ryan Specialty’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

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If you purchased Ryan Specialty securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

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Background of the investigation

On February 12, 2026, Ryan Specialty reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other things, the Company disclosed fourth quarter organic revenue growth of 6.6%, compared to 11.0% in the prior-year period, and adjusted EBITDAC margin of 29.6%, compared to 32.6% in the prior-year period.

In addition, Ryan Specialty disclosed that it was guiding to organic revenue growth in the high single digits for 2026 and adjusted EBITDAC margin that would be flat to moderately down compared to the prior year. During the Company’s earnings call, Ryan Specialty further disclosed that the fourth quarter “marked an intensification of some of these property pricing trends” and that, particularly in large accounts, the Company saw “rate decreases of 25% to 35%, which was higher than what we were seeing earlier in the year.”

Following this disclosure, Ryan Specialty’s stock price declined sharply, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Ryan Specialty complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Ryan Specialty stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com