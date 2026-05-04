Cabot Corporation Board Increases Dividend

BOSTON, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 1, 2026, the Board of Directors of Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4725 per share, an increase of 5% compared to the current quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, payable on all outstanding shares of the Corporation’s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 12, 2026, to stockholders of record of such common stock at the close of business on May 29, 2026.

“Today’s dividend increase reflects the Board’s confidence in Cabot’s strong cash flow generation, robust liquidity position, and the durability of our earnings,” said Sean Keohane, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cabot Corporation. “Increasing the dividend by 5% is a clear demonstration of our commitment to returning cash to shareholders, consistent with our capital allocation framework. At the same time, Cabot remains well positioned to continue investing in growth while maintaining a strong and flexible balance sheet.”

On an annualized basis, the new dividend rate will be $1.89 per share versus $1.80 per share, previously.

About Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbons , specialty carbons , battery materials , engineered elastomer composites , inkjet colorants , masterbatches and conductive compounds , fumed metal oxides and aerogel . For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com . The Company regularly posts important information on its website and encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Cabot website regularly.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts, including our strong cash flow generation, robust liquidity position and the durability of our earnings, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.