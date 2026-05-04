Bakkt Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2026 Results

ATLANTA, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bakkt, Inc. (“Bakkt” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BKKT) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Monday, May 11, 2026. Management will host a conference call at 5:00 PM EST on the same day to review the results and answer questions.

The conference call will be webcast live and archived on the investor relations section of Bakkt’s corporate website under the ‘News & Events’ section, along with any related earnings materials. Attendance information is provided below.

Conference Call Details:

Day: May 11, 2026

May 11, 2026 Time: 5:00 PM EST

5:00 PM EST Participant Call Links: Live Webcast: Link Participant Call Registration: Link





About Bakkt

Founded in 2018, Bakkt, Inc. is a regulated financial technology company building infrastructure for the future of finance. Bakkt's platform serves financial institutions, fintechs, and consumer finance products — providing the compliance, security, and scale required to deliver trusted financial services at a global level. Through its core business pillars, Bakkt powers institutional-grade trading capabilities, AI-enabled programmable finance, and cross-border payment infrastructure.

Bakkt is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | X | LinkedIn | Instagram

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Yujia Zhai

OG Advisory Group

Bakkt@orangegroupadvisors.com

Media

Luna PR

bakkt@lunapr.io