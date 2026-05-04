REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MARLIE DAVIS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

ATLANTA, GA, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (OTCQB: RHEP) today announced the appointment of Marlie Davis as Chief Financial Officer and retirement of Mark Stockslager from his role as Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Davis joins Regional Health Properties with significant finance, accounting and real estate industry experience. She most recently served as Chief Financial Officer & Controller of Hatteras Sky, where she led finance and accounting operations across multi-entity structures, oversaw GAAP-compliant reporting and audit readiness, implemented internal control and reporting frameworks, and directed budgeting, forecasting and capital planning. Prior to Hatteras Sky, Ms. Davis served as Managing Director – Finance at Sixty West, Senior Manager – Assurance at Cherry Bekaert LLP, Director – Real Estate Assurance & Advisory at AGH, LLC, and Senior Manager – Assurance at CohnReznick LLP. She holds an MBA from Utica College, a BBA in Accounting from the University of Central Florida and is a Certified Public Accountant.

“We are very pleased to welcome Marlie to Regional Health Properties as our new Chief Financial Officer. Marlie brings a strong combination of real estate and operational finance experience, along with deep expertise in financial reporting, internal controls, capital planning and multi-entity accounting. As we continue to execute on our strategy and strengthen our operating platform, I am confident Marlie will be an important addition to our leadership team.” said Brent Morrison, Chief Executive Officer of Regional Health Properties

Morrison continued, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Regional team, I want to thank Mark for his service and contributions to the Company,”. “We appreciate his commitment to Regional and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Ms. Davis said, “I am excited to join Regional Health Properties at an important time in the Company’s evolution. Regional has built a unique platform that combines healthcare real estate ownership with operating businesses across skilled nursing, senior housing and pharmacy services. I look forward to working with Brent, the Board and the broader team to support the Company’s strategic priorities, strengthen its financial foundation and help drive long-term value for shareholders.”

Regional Health Properties expects Ms. Davis to assume responsibility for the Company’s finance organization immediately.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc. is a healthcare company that owns, operates and invests in healthcare real estate and operating businesses focused on long-term care, senior housing and pharmacy services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Regional Health Properties undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Company Contact

Brent Morrison, CFA

Chief Executive Officer & President

Regional Health Properties, Inc.

Tel 404-823-2359

Brent.morrison@regionalhealthproperties.com