ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Amended Investor Relations Agreement

TORONTO, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQX:IDKFF) a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce today that it has amended its previously agreement with PHK Investments LLC (“PHK”) to provide investor relations services to the Company (the “Amended Agreement”). Pursuant to the Amended Agreement, the Company will pay a fixed monthly fee of £3,500 (approximately $6,468 CAD) (the "Monthly Fee") and up to an additional £20,000 (approximately $36,960 CAD) in monthly ad spend which includes the use of third-party social media influencers and web-based platforms, if requested by the Company.

PHK is entirely arm's length to ThreeD. PHK may be contacted at 7 Bell Yard, London, WC2A 2JR, +442089492259, hector@phkinvestments.com. PHK's services shall be provided through various mediums as may be determined between the parties from time to time, including social media, email, in-person networking, website deliverables, and video development.

The services provided by PHK, under the Amended Agreement, commenced May 1, 2026 and will continue for a 7-month term (resulting in total monthly fixed fees of £24,500, or approximately $45,276 CAD). PHK will engage with investors through various digital marketing and social media platforms, to facilitate greater investor awareness and widespread dissemination of ThreeD Capital’s news.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information: Matt Davis, CPA Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

davis@threedcap.com Phone: 416-941-8900

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.